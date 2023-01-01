Chico's FAS: Attractive Valuation But No Catalysts To Grow

Feb. 16, 2023 12:58 PM ETChico's FAS, Inc. (CHS)1 Comment
Tony Investing profile picture
Tony Investing
82 Followers

Summary

  • The dynamics of consumer spending on clothing continues to be under pressure.
  • Chico's FAS announced a reduction in guidance in view of macro headwinds.
  • The company is trading below fair growth, however, I do not see any catalysts for the growth of the stock in the coming quarters.

Customer Looking At Pullover While Shopping In City

Tom Werner/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) shares have risen 4% YTD. Despite the fact that the company is cheaply priced according to multiples, and the DCF model indicates that there is fundamental upside potential for CHS stock, I believe

bea.gov

Personal expenditures (bea.gov)

Personal calculations

Forecast (Personal calculations)

Personal calculations

DCF model (Personal calculations)

Personal calculations

Multiples (Personal calculations)

This article was written by

Tony Investing profile picture
Tony Investing
82 Followers
Blog of long-term investor. I prefer to use fundamental analysis to look for investment ideas. Besides, i like emerging markets and new technologies. Nowadays my focus is: consumer, TMT and EV.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.