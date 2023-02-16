Canadian Tire Corporation Limited (CDNTF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.38K Followers

Canadian Tire Corporation Limited (OTCPK:CDNTF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Karen Keyes - Head, IR

Greg Hicks - President and CEO

Gregory Craig - EVP and CFO

TJ Flood - President, Canadian Tire Retail

Conference Call Participants

Brian Morrison - TD Securities

George Doumet - Scotiabank

Luke Hannan - Canaccord Genuity

Mark Petrie - CIBC

Peter Sklar - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Paul, and I will be your conference operator today. Welcome to the Canadian Tire Corporation Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. [Operator Instructions].

Now I will pass along to Karen Keyes. Head of Investor Relations for Canadian Tire Corporation. Karen?

Karen Keyes

Thank you, Paul. And good morning, everyone. Welcome to Canadian Tire Corporation's fourth quarter and 2022 full year results conference call. With me today are Greg Hicks, President and CEO; Gregory Craig, Executive Vice President and CFO, and TJ Flood. President of Canadian Tire Retail.

Before we begin, I wanted to draw your attention to the earnings disclosure, which is available on the website. It includes cautionary language about forward-looking statements, risks and uncertainties, which also applied to the discussion during today's conference call. After remarks today, the team will be happy to take your questions. We'll try to get in as many questions as possible. But we do ask that you limit your time to one question plus a follow up before cycling back into the queue. And we welcome you to contact investor relations if we don't get through all the questions today.

I'll now turn the call over to Greg.

Greg Hicks

Thank you, Karen. Good morning and welcome everyone. I will start by saying that overall, I'm pleased with our results, which demonstrate

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.