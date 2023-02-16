CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 16, 2023 12:43 PM ETCF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.38K Followers

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Martin Jarosick - Investor Relations

Tony Will - Chief Executive Officer

Bert Frost - Senior Vice President, Sales, Market Development & Supply Chain

Chris Bohn - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Byrne - Bank of America Securities

P.J. Juvekar - Citigroup

Christopher Parkinson - Mizuho

Joel Jackson - BMO Capital Markets

Adam Samuelson - Goldman Sachs

Edlain Rodriguez - Credit Suisse

Jeff Zekauskas - JPMorgan

Will Tang - Morgan Stanley

Andrew Wong - RBC Capital Markets

Josh Spector - UBS

Richard Garchitorena - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to CF Industries' 2022 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial results. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the presentation over to the host for today, Mr. Martin Jarosick with CF Investor Relations. Sir, please proceed.

Martin Jarosick

Good morning, and thanks for joining the CF Industries' earnings conference call. With me today are Tony Will, CEO; Chris Bohn, CFO; and Bert Frost, Senior Vice President of Sales, Market Development and Supply Chain.

CF Industries reported its results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 yesterday afternoon. On this call, we will review the results, discuss our outlook and then host a question-and-answer session.

Statements made on this call and in the presentation on our website that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or implied in any statements.

More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.