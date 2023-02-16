Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference February 16, 2023 10:00 AM ET

David Risinger

Good morning, everybody, and thank you for participating in the final day of our SVB Global Healthcare Conference. My name is David Risinger. I cover diversified biopharmaceuticals, and it's very much my pleasure to welcome leaders from the Pfizer leadership team. So with us this morning, we have Andy Schmeltz. He's Senior Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Innovation; and Navin Katyal, who is US Commercial and Global Business Lead for the mRNA portfolio. So, we're fortunate to have them both here with us today and just wanted to extend my thanks to you both for taking the time to join us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - David Risinger

I thought we'd start off with a high-level question for you Andy. I know that, you obviously kicked off a very helpful discussion on Pfizer's innovation initiatives at your Analyst Meeting in early December. But it would be helpful for you to just sort of summarize that, highlight your vision for strategy and innovation, how you see your mandate and your role and the time line to execute on the M&A agenda that you've outlined for the investment community?

Andy Schmeltz

Thanks, David, and very pleased to be here with you and have the opportunity to engage in this dialogue. My organization commercial strategy and innovation is accountable for the mid to long-term strategy for the company, including the investments that we make in our pipeline, as well as external substrate business development opportunities, really to maximize the impact we can have for patients, for society, and of course for our shareholders. And really Pfizer's at the inflection point today. We have an industry-leading R&D productivity that we've worked really hard to improve over the past five to seven years. We have a robust pipeline of innovative assets. We have one of the highest, if not the highest R&D budget in the industry. And as we articulated in our Investor Day in December, we have up to 19 launches expected over the next 18 months, the most ever for the company.

Our goal that we've stated now consistently is to add $25 billion in risk-adjusted revenue by 2030 from external innovation, so from business development sourcing externally. And we've made meaningful progress towards that goal. We believe, we're more than $10 billion on the way there for revenue in 2030, about 40% of our goal. But our plan going forward is to complete that goal. And we're looking for opportunities across our core therapeutic areas and across phases of development and we're agnostic to size.

Over the past few years, we've achieved bolt-on acquisitions like Global Blood Therapeutics, Biohaven, ReViral, Arena and Trillium. We've engaged in development collaborations with partners like Arvinas, Myovant and Valneva. and in also strategic collaborations, including our efforts to unlock the full potential of mRNA with BioNTech and Beam. The bottom line we're looking to create value and to add value and we're looking for breakthrough opportunities that can have an impact for patients and add and create substantial value as well. So that's really the approach. We're confident that we can get there, and we're happy to go in any more detail that would be helpful.

David Risinger

That's a great way to kick off. Thank you. So, with respect to that $25 billion target by 2030, could you just put into context the actual 2030 revenues relative to the hypothetical peak sales that you're targeting because obviously, for some of the BD, products will be growing beyond 2030?

Andy Schmeltz

Absolutely. We're very mindful, especially as the clock is ticking that, there's some opportunities that could truly generate near-term value over the next couple of years and peak around 2030. There are other opportunities, probably a lot more substrate out there now than in 2023, where the launches could come between 2025 and 2030 and the peak will be realized afterwards.

I think just to recap, why did we pick 2030. It's because we know that between now and then, that there's a lot of change in our portfolio that we're going to experience loss of exclusivity in a number of key medicines. I think, we've stated that's about $17 billion between '25 and '30 in some key medicines IBRANCE, ELIQUIS, XTANDI et cetera.

But then, we have this BD opportunity that we've stated to kind of source about $25 billion in peak revenue. That will more than mitigate those LOEs. These 19 launches over the next 18 months, we believe, in totality will generate $20 billion in revenue by 2030.

And that includes, exciting catalysts in 2023 with elranatamab, with talazoparib for prostate cancer, with our etrasimod from Arena the launch and there's, three other Inflammation and Immunology medicines that are coming. And then, of course, continued enhancements with mRNA and Navin will speak to with our flu program also, that's on track for 2024. So that's the kind of the second component.

And then, what we tried to do in detail, at our Investor Day in December was additional pipeline that we're very, very excited about that's coming before 2030 and that includes our GLP-1 -- oral GLP-1 that includes our interferon beta, that includes TTI-622 from our Trillium acquisition as well as more.

So hopefully that kind of characterized it. We're certainly not providing guidance for 2030, but we're trying to articulate that there's a lot that we have going for ourselves that puts Pfizer in a strong position. And we believe, it's very achievable over that 2025 to 2030 timeframe.

David Risinger

Excellent. Okay, great. And then, with respect to pursuing additional M&A obviously Pfizer is doing some internal pruning, so two questions on that. First, could you explain the rare disease reorg and agenda going forward? And second, should we expect additional pruning since you'll be pursuing additional M&A?

Andy Schmeltz

Happy to address that. So with our improvements in R&D productivity over the past several years, we have a lot more demand for our R&D resource than ever before, well above the levels that we identified in our guidance.

So it's forcing us to be very, very purposeful in the prioritization of our pipeline. And there are many medicines that are promising, promising science and can have an impact on patients.

And so, we're looking for ways to make sure we're investing our scarce R&D dollars in the best possible way for our shareholders and for society. But we're enabling those other medicines to also be advanced. And so that's where partnerships or externalization comes into play.

Specifically for rare disease, we're kind of rethinking our approach to early discovery and development. And rather than having a dedicated research unit in rare disease, we're taking the programs that align with our other therapeutic areas and aligning them within those research units.

So benign hematology, we have a significant hematology presence in our oncology arena. Obviously, with our Global Blood Therapeutics acquisition, we will continue to be focused in benign hematology.

But for areas that don't fit, we feel that they could be promising but probably others are better positioned going forward to advance those. And so that's why we're -- have initiated this process to seek externalization of those components of our early rare disease portfolio.

David Risinger

So just to -- so could you just restate that? So you're seeking to externalize explicitly which components?

Andy Schmeltz

Well, the components that don't fit with our other therapeutic areas where we have the capabilities where we think we're in a better position than others, to advance them.

So, for programs that don't fit that don't connect to benign hematology or -- whether it's aligned with inflammation immunology you could say that our interferon beta, kind of presence rare areas like that.

Rare cardiology could be relevant. We have cardiology capabilities and our internal medicine research unit. But where there's, areas -- gene editing also is an area that continues to be very interesting to us. But we had a bunch of other programs rare neurology et cetera that might not -- that might be better suited somewhere else. And those are the ones that we're looking to find partners for.

David Risinger

Got it. Okay. That's very helpful. Great. Well, why don't we pivot to Navin? So first of all, we appreciate you being here with us. It's a nice opportunity to dialogue with you. So could you start with a framework for your vision for Pfizer mRNA? And also, as you discuss that vision just remind us, which technologies and programs are wholly owned versus partnered with other companies?

Navin Katyal

Sure. So first of all, David, thanks again for having us. Great to be here. So yeah, so I think just first let me just start by saying, we are very proud of all the progress that we've made in this still nascent space. And that gives us a lot of confidence as we move forward with our capabilities and our programs. I think we've sort of demonstrated I think great leadership just right out of the gate, right? The world's leading COVID-19 vaccine, the first out of the gate with the primary series and boosting for a variety of groups and also the first to deliver a bivalent vaccine in record time. So again, tremendous confidence, as we progress forward.

Our strategy is sort of fourfold, as we continue to advance the sort of the capability in our platform. The first is of course, we want to continue to invest to ensure that we continue to keep our leadership with our COVID-19 vaccine program, so continue to advance for booster strategies, really continue to address emerging variants because the virus continues to mutate and then continue our programs run our next gen for our COVID-19 vaccines. But then of course, we want to continue to advance and expand the vaccines portfolio. So other infectious diseases, flu, shingles, respiratory combo et cetera.

And then of course, finally, the R&D into new therapeutic areas. So our mRNA and gene editing and rare disease for example is another area that we think holds a lot of opportunity for success on top of just the overall investments that we continue to make in terms of our design delivery and manufacturing platform for mRNA where we've continued to be a leader. So I'd say those are sort of the four pillars, right as we move forward.

And then regarding your question about where we're sort of advancing on our own. For now, our COVID-19 program remains and we'll continue to be partnered with BioNTech. They've been a fantastic partner and we'll continue to work with them moving forward. And that's why we're also planning to partner with BioNTech moving forward on other programs including shingles and then also in the respiratory combo space, particularly in the flu and COVID-19 space.

And then we have our influenza program, which we're very, very excited by. And that is a different setup. Our agreement looks different for flu where we will royalty bear, but we are moving forward on our influenza stand-alone ourselves. So that's sort of the framework. And again we're very, very excited and continue to I think be bullish given the leadership that we've had thus far.

David Risinger

Great. And could you just add a little bit more color on the flu programs' different setup and how that will integrate with a combo of COVID-19 flu offering down the line?

Navin Katyal

Sure. Yeah, absolutely. So maybe I'll just start with flu particularly and then I can get into the combination. So I think look the flu space is a very, very large market, but we know it's commoditized. And it's dominated by traditional technologies that have been around forever, right? 70 years I think is when the first technologies were developed. So we have egg-based vaccines that sort of dominate the market. Efficacy is very variable, right year-over-year anywhere from 20% to max 60% year-over-year for a variety of reasons. And we've had some new technologies, but I think there's still a tremendous opportunity for improvement.

And so I think if we think about our mRNA technology, right number one, we believe elicited T cell response on top of antibody response could potentially confer a efficacy benefit vis-à-vis what's on the market today. I think no surprise, right our mRNA technology it is the fastest vaccine technology by far. So that rapid manufacturing and that agility could really help in terms of agility on strain match. And then we've seen the space marked with supply disruptions in various years.

And so the ability for a company like Pfizer with the scope and scale that we have from a manufacturing perspective, just like we've demonstrated the last couple of years, I think, all of those things combined confer tremendous opportunity to disrupt the market and frankly become a leader relatively quickly.

And then as far as the combo is concerned, I'm super excited about that. There is a tremendous desire when we talk to providers when we talk to HCPs and we also do consumer research for convenience right? And we know that the vaccine market will get even more crowded from -- particularly in the adult space. So having a combination could be incredibly powerful. And as we outlined I think in our -- some of our prior discussions there's an opportunity I think to also continue to drive COVID uptake as we launch the combo in the years to come. So all-to-all, we're very excited about the portfolio.

David Risinger

Excellent. And with respect to flu, could you compare and contrast the agreement with BioNTech versus with -- on Comirnaty, please?

Navin Katyal

Sure. So I think with the Comirnaty standalone agreement that we have, we have a gross profit split with Comirnaty. On flu, we have the exclusive right to carry out the developments and the commercialization of the flu candidate. And upon approval BioNTech would essentially receive a royalty on our sales. That's basically the delta between the two.

David Risinger

And then if you do develop a combo what happens then?

Navin Katyal

Yes. So I think we would not -- you should not expect that we would have an arrangement that looks like the standalone Comirnaty net gross profit split. But we're still partnering with BioNTech to finalize those terms and those are confidential at this time.

David Risinger

Okay. Got it. Very helpful. Excellent. And then I was hoping that you could talk about, I guess a few things that you mentioned in a little bit more detail. So let's maybe just touch on shingles for example. What is the profile that you're looking for? So what is the target product profile to take market share? And then why is it partnered with BioNTech? And what are the economics on that, please?

Navin Katyal

Sure. I think in terms of the why BioNTech they've been a tremendous partner to us. So first and foremost we just like working with them, right? So I think it's as simple as that. In terms of the profile and how we see ourselves entering the market certainly Shingrix is a great vaccine. No doubt about it.

I think a couple of things. One is the market is very large. There's still a lot of unmet need. And you do see that there's an opportunity to improve on the tolerability profile. And so the sort of optimism we have with our platform is that we will be able to potentially make inroads in addressing tolerability.

And then when you combine that with I'll just say the commercial capabilities that we have here at Pfizer the prowess that we have in terms of contracting, engaging with HCPs, educating consumers I think that plus a profile that we're aiming for could make a big opportunity for us as we move forward. So that's how we're thinking about shingles.

David Risinger

Great. And have you disclosed the economics there between the two companies?

Navin Katyal

I do not recall if we disclose that so I can follow up off-line.

David Risinger

Okay. And then just one more. So what is your expectation for the durability of protection against shingles? And how will you demonstrate that?

Navin Katyal

Yes. So I won't profess to be the expert on the clinical nuances here but I would just say that we aim to have very similar if not better, but at least from an efficacy perspective similar and then versus what we're saying earlier kind of the tolerability we aim to make an improvement because I think there's a big opportunity and unlock in the marketplace if we can do that.

David Risinger

Great. And then one more on flu. So obviously you're going head to head. Could you talk about that trial the timing? And then what you're expecting for tolerability head-to-head?

Navin Katyal

Yes. So I think-- so for the flu it's a high-priority program. It's a light speed program just like our Comirnaty program has been and will continue to be. So we're bullish. We're in the midst of our Phase 3. We'll look forward to seeing results of that both on immediacy, but particularly on the efficacy side, because if we do see a profile that confers some superiority, I think there's a real market opportunity first and foremost.

And then of course, that sort of blazes the trail for a combination, which will be really, really important in the marketplace as I was saying earlier. So, that's sort of how we're thinking about the program. We hope to have results as I said later this year and then we'll talk about that. I think David, you might have asked a second question in there and I'm just not recalling what the second one was.

David Risinger

Yes just on tolerability since many patients complain about the first 24 hours after their Comirnaty shots.

Navin Katyal

Yes. Yes. I think, it's really -- first and foremost, it's really hard to compare, right, between the two. There's many, many dynamics at play that you sort of need to keep in mind as we think about this. So, I would say, first and foremost, we're focused on making sure that the profile that we have has a really strong balance, right? So, we're aiming for strong efficacy profile and then we have to balance that with safety and tolerability. But I do think, our goal is to find that right balance. And whatever ultimately leads to that right balance is what we'll move forward with. But I do think, it's hard to sort of make comparisons. It's just still very early. And I think, if we do get that sort of profile that we're aiming for, then I think that we don't see that being a limiter in terms of uptake and frankly allows us to potentially take a leadership position. So, that's the way we're thinking about it.

David Risinger

Excellent. All right. Great. So maybe we'll pivot back to Andy. So, Pfizer's biggest pipeline opportunity is oral GLP-1. So, it would be great to start there. And you've talked about potentially a $90 billion GLP-1 or incretin market in 10 years and potentially $10 billion for your orals. So, can you break down how you're thinking about that $10 billion figure? Actually, if you can remind us is that $10 billion for 2030 or $10 billion in 10 years? And then, how you're thinking about ex-US versus US, just because the current market players can barely launch ex-US since they have manufacturing constraints and will probably not be able to serve the world with injectable products?

Andy Schmeltz

We're happy to speak about our exciting GLP-1 programs. We have two programs right danuglipron and then PF-1532, which we now refer to as [indiscernible]. So, we believe that it's going to be a $90 billion market opportunity set in 10 years, so a little bit beyond 2030 across type two diabetes and obesity. We believe that oral GLP-1s will take 30% of this opportunity in a Pfizer oral GLP-1, either danuglipron or [indiscernible] could garner about one-third of that oral segment. So the math calculation here is 30% share of $90 billion and then one-third of that $27 billion that gets you to about $9 billion in the US.

And internationally today, 90% of sales -- or globally today, 90% of sales of GLP-1s occur in the US, given price realization and market access. So, we expect about 10% for international, assuming nothing changes in that dynamic. And that's how we get to our $10 billion global opportunity for Pfizer oral GLP-1.

That said we believe the international opportunity could be substantial. Price realization and access, are both the key. Obesity, particularly is still viewed as a lifestyle condition by many and coverage from national payers is generally very limited to the small subset of the obese population.

So of course, over the coming years, we're going to work with key stakeholders help understand and make progress on the medical necessity of addressing obesity just this progress has been made in the US. So we think that that's going to help. And then of course, there's always the private market internationally as well. So hopefully that gives you some color on how we're thinking about this.

David Risinger

Yes. That's very helpful. And then, how are you thinking about pricing for orals versus the injectables?

Andy Schmeltz

So we're obviously aware that we're not the only player out here, so we're not going to be setting the price paradigm. And so we have time between now and when we would anticipate launching to kind of observe the dynamics both in the injectable space as well as there already is an oral GLP-1 out there. We'll look at the contracting approach and be mindful of both what a list price and then what a net price realization likely would be, and depending ultimately on how our profile stacks up relative to the other competitors out there will make our final decision. So, not too dissimilar from the way we think about setting price in other therapeutic areas.

David Risinger

That's very helpful. And just one other question on it. So, regarding 1531, the once daily, could you comment on full agonism versus partial agonism since Lilly has said it prefers partial agonism? And then with respect to additional potential disclosures in 2023, should we expect detailed Phase 2 data for 1531 soon?

Andy Schmeltz

Yes. So, I think it's 1532.

David Risinger

Sorry. Okay.

Andy Schmeltz

We're calling it now.

David Risinger

Okay.

Andy Schmeltz

So the Phase 2 studies are ongoing. And as soon as we get results then we'll be disclosing them in a timely manner. I don't want to commit to 2023 more likely 2024, but don't hold me on that.

In terms of agonism, right, Pfizer's molecules both lotiglipron the PF-1532 and danuglipron are full agonist of the GLP-1 receptor, just as all the currently approved injectable peptide-based GLP-1 receptor agonists are. Full agonism is a measure of the molecule's ability to activate the receptor, which is believed to be tied directly to efficacy. Full agonists have been shown to produce a robust response even when less than 100% of the receptors are occupied.

So we believe that the full agonist nature of our oral small molecule candidates are responsible for the dose-dependent responses that we've seen in rate reduction in the clinical study so far. And we expect to see that as we explore higher doses, which is that we're doing in the studies right now. We believe that full agonism may be required for oral therapies to achieve the same efficacy over time as currently approved injectable GLP-1s. So I don't want to comment on views of others here, but that kind of reinforces what we have and why we believe it's the right approach.

David Risinger

Great. Yes. And I'm sorry, I have misspoken. So with regard to 1532, yes, you've conveyed to expect results from your Phase 2 early next year. But I actually meant to ask, should we expect any additional Phase 1 disclosures this year?

Andy Schmeltz

Let me get back to the check on that. There might be in some scientific conferences later this year, more disclosures about 1532, but it won't be the Phase 2 data.

Q – David Risinger

Okay. Yes. Got it. Okay. Perfect. Great. Well, we're actually starting to run out of time here. And let me just pivot to another question. I've got so many, I don't even know what to choose from here. Maybe Navin, since we have you, I'd love to hear a little bit more about your longer-term vision for mRNA. And -- so for example, can you comment on self-amplifying mRNA and how you see that potentially playing out in coming years? And also, other therapeutic areas that you're pursuing, in terms of your mRNA, R&D investments?

Navin Katyal

Sure. So, I think with regard to self-amplifying, we are still in a Phase 1 status, right? So we're -- it's -- I would say, it's early days. But we are definitely very bullish on sort of the technology and the platform. It's part -- first and foremost, in the short term it's part of our broader influenza vaccine program and goals. Our goal is to really do what we're doing in the sort of mod RNA space right, which is develop a quad vaccine, with potentially game-changing protection against influenza. So similar, I would just say, overall objective as we think about our first saRNA efforts.

And again, we would want to try to get to something that's not just game changing in terms of protection, but ideally also leveraging the sa platform the ability to get to even more favorable tolerability, right? So that's sort of like I would say, the bull's eye. And potentially with saRNA because of the benefit right of having lower amounts of mRNA, perhaps there's opportunities to go beyond the quad, model and platform and potentially include additional antigens, right, as we think about driving even more impact, I think is sort of how we're sort of thinking about that.

And then just in terms of the study itself, looking at multiple dosing, so we have basically I think a variety of dosing including a single microgram 2.5-microgram, 10-microgram, as part of that program. So I think we're excited about it. Still very early, and we'll look forward to sharing more. And I think just our overall manufacturing platform, also provides all of the differentiation that we've seen it confer to the mod platform. Most of that infrastructure is very fungible. And so we can leverage that same agility that we've had, with mod to the saRNA platform as well.

And then, just -- I know we're running out of time, but I think your other question was about other areas that we're excited by. Just in the 30 seconds, I thought we have, we just -- we're very excited about the other therapeutic areas. You've heard about our Beam Therapeutics' arrangements, in Vivo-Based Editing -- for multiple targets in rare diseases. So, that's where we're very excited and progressing there and then of course, looking at other applications across other therapeutic areas. And the leadership again, that we've seen, I think provides us with a competitive advantage in whatever therapeutic area that we decide to enter. So, look forward to sharing more as we have it.

David Risinger

Phenomenal. That's, great. Well, I appreciate you covering a lot of ground, and thanks so much again for being with us here today. Thanks for bearing with me, as I was typing away and hope you, have a great rest of the week.

Navin Katyal

Thank you.

Andy Schmeltz

Thank you.

David Risinger

Thanks, again.