Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.38K Followers

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 16, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Hung Ko - IR

Roy Gori - President, CEO

Phil Witherington - CFO

Steven Finch - Chief Actuary

Damien Green - President & CEO, Manulife Asia

Scott Hartz - CIO

Conference Call Participants

Doug Young - Desjardins

Gabriel Dechaine - National Bank

Lemar Persaud - Cormark Securities

Mario Mendonca - TD Securities

Meny Grauman - Scotiabank

Nigel D'Souza - Veritas Investment Research

Paul Holden - CIBC

Scott Chan - Canaccord Genuity

Tom MacKinnon - BMO Capital

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Manulife Financial Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Call. Your host for today will be Mr. Hung Ko. Please go ahead, Mr. Ko.

Hung Ko

Thank you. Welcome to Manulife's earnings conference call to discuss our fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial and operating results. Our earnings materials, including the webcast live for today's call, are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at manulife.com.

Turning to Slide 4. We will begin today's presentation with an overview of our progress in 2022 and an outlook for 2023 by Rory Gori, our President and Chief Executive Officer. Following Roy's remarks, Phil Witherington, our Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the company's financial and operating results and provide an update on IFRS 17. After the prepared remarks, we will move to the live Q&A portion of the call. We ask each participant to adhere to a limit of 2 questions, including follow-up questions. If you have additional questions, please requeue and we will do our best to respond to everyone.

Before we start, please refer to Slide 2 for a caution on forward-looking statements and Slide 45, for a note on the non-GAAP and other financial measures used in this presentation. Note that certain material

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.