Toast, Inc. (TOST) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 16, 2023 1:02 PM ETToast, Inc. (TOST)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.38K Followers

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Senno - VP, Investor Relations and Strategic Finance

Elena Gomez - CFO

Christopher Comparato - Chairman, CEO & Director

Aman Narang - Co-Founder, Co-President, COO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Dan Dolev - Mizuho Securities

Stephen Sheldon - William Blair & Company

Timothy Chiodo - Crédit Suisse

Joshua Baer - Morgan Stanley

Andrew Bauch - SMBC Nikko

Rayna Kumar - UBS

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

William Nance - Goldman Sachs Group

Josh Beck - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Darrin Peller - Wolfe Research

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Emily, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Toast earnings conference call. [Operator Instructions].

I'll now turn the call over to Michael Senno, Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance. You may begin your conference.

Michael Senno

Thank you, Emily. Welcome to Toast earnings conference call for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. On today's call are CEO, Chris Comparato, and CFO, Elena Gomez, will open or prepared remarks. They will then be joined by our COO, Aman Narang, for our Q&A session.

Before we start, I'd like to draw your attention to the safe harbor statement included in today's press release. During this call, we'll make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Securities and the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements, including those regarding management's expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, future profit and margin outlook, expected growth and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the first quarter and full year 2023.

Forward-looking statements

