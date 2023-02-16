Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt Roache - Director, IR

Thomas McCourt - CEO & Director

Michael Shetzline - Chief Medical Officer, SVP and Head, Research & Drug Development

Sravan Emany - SVP, Principal Financial Officer & CFO

Conference Call Participants

David Amsellem - Piper Sandler & Co.

Daniel Wolle - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Timothy Chiang - Capital One Securities

Boris Peaker - Cowen and Company

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Q4 and Full Year 2022 Investor Update Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]. Thank you.

And I would now like to turn the conference over to Matt Roache, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Matt Roache

Thank you, Savanna. Good morning, and thanks for joining us for our fourth quarter and full year 2022 investor update. Our press release issued this morning can be found on our website.

Today's call and accompanying slides include forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. A discussion of these statements and risk factors is available on the current safe harbor statement slide as well as under the heading, Risk Factors, in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in our future SEC filings. All forward-looking statements speak as of the day of this presentation, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Also included are non-GAAP financial measures, which should be considered only as a supplement to and not a substitute for or superior to GAAP measures. To the extent applicable, please refer to the tables at the end of our press release for reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

