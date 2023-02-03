Just_Super

If you’ve been watching my commentary on risk positioning of late, you’d note that I’ve been paying careful attention to one of my inter-market signals - the Utility signal. As noted in the "Leaders-Laggards" section of my subscription research, utilities may have outperformed the broader markets last week, but the magnitude of that outperformance was in pale comparison to the pronounced underperformance witnessed over the past two months. Granted, risk sentiment may not be as resilient as it was a few weeks ago, but I still believe there’s ample fuel in the tank to prop up the melt-up narrative.

If you’re looking for suitable avenues to play the melt-up trade, the broad tech sector isn’t a bad shout. Admittedly, some investors may be feeling queasy about the prospects of diving into a growth terrain at a time when rates are poised to be lifted yet again; as noted yesterday in a tweet on my Twitter, the market is all but certain we will now get yet another hike next month.

But I’d urge investors not to get carried away by the false headlines that plague financial markets and focus on the data.

As flagged on the Instagram account of The Lead-Lag Report, even though policy rates have surged from the levels seen in 2021, the relative strength ratio of the tech sector to the S&P500 has held up pretty well.

Nonetheless, if you're keen to explore different themes within the tech space, you may consider looking at the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY), which looks very oversold, relative to its peers from the tech-heavy Nasdaq. Until the start of last year, the ratio had been chopping along within the range of 0.26-0.34, but lately, it has been trading well below its long-term range and may be due a bounce.

SKYY currently focuses on 67 stocks (the maximum limit is 80 stocks) that provide the necessary infrastructure (IaaS vendors), applications (SaaS vendors), and platforms (PaaS) that power the cloud-computing industry. The global cloud computing market looks set to grow at an impressive 19% CAGR over the next decade, and almost hit $3000bn as enterprises look to trim their cost base and become more flexible.

Enterprise Apps

Whenever SKYY’s tracking index is reconstituted and rebalanced (every quarter, and most recently, at the end of Jan-2023), it is done so based on the cloud scores of the individual stocks. The exchange-traded fund's ("ETF’s") index weighting methodology is such that there's a greater onus toward IaaS-based stocks and less emphasis on SaaS-based stocks.

That, I believe is quite useful as momentum in the SaaS-based environment looks to have come off quite a bit in recent years. For instance, consider Statista's forecast of the global cloud applications market back in Jan 2021; the research firm was looking at a market size of $167bn by the end of 2024.

Now, as per the most recent forecasts, the 2024 estimates have been trimmed by 4% and will likely only end up at $161bn.

The broader cloud computing ecosystem has also been impacted by the ebbing of the pandemic effect, which did a world of good for industry prospects. The surge in remote work programs and the lack of access to physical data centers saw a wave of businesses gravitate to cloud. For instance, while the level of corporate data stored in cloud was only 30% back in 2015, last year it was double that rate!

Now, even some of the biggest names in the cloud computing ecosystem (the likes of Google, Amazon, etc.) are pointing to a slowdown in cloud adoption as enterprises look to optimize their cloud spending. Amazon believes that the headwinds linked to optimization efforts may likely persist till Q3-23.

There’s also something to be said about the pronounced labor shortage in the cloud space which will likely put some pressure on the cost base of the vendors. An IDC survey noted that 34% of the incumbents found it challenging to operate and launch services because of an ample lack of cloud skills.

Despite these near-term headwinds, some of the big cloud-based entities such as Microsoft (SKYY’s second-largest holding) could be well-placed to offer a comprehensive bundled package proposition to its clients, who typically tend to use a wide variety of vendors for different cloud requirements.

Conclusion

Despite a difficult 12 months, where SKYY had lost over a quarter of its market cap, the forward valuations of this portfolio still remain very exorbitant. According to YCharts, the current forward P/E comes in at a hefty level of 27.5x, while the constituents of the broader Nasdaq trade at a lower corresponding multiple of 23x. Smart investors may think twice about paying these premium multiples, particularly when the heightened cost of capital environment shows no signs of easing off. It also doesn’t help that 4 out of the top 10 names of SKYY (the likes of MongoDB, Pure Storage, Nutanix, and Cloudflare) still don't generate any profits.