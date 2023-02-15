Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (DREUF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.38K Followers

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:DREUF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Pauls - Chief Executive Officer

Alex Sannikov - Chief Operating Officer

Lenis Quan - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Rothschild - Canaccord

Kyle Stanley - Desjardins

Brad Sturges - Raymond James

Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial

Gaurav Mathur - iA Capital Markets

Pammi Bir - RBC Capital Markets

Mike Markidis - BMO Capital Markets

Sam Damiani - TD Securities

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Dream Industrial REIT's Fourth Quarter Conference Call for Wednesday, February 15, 2023. During this call, management of Dream Industrial REIT may make statements containing forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties many of which are beyond Dream Industrial REIT's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information.

Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in Dream Industrial REIT's filings with securities regulators, including its latest annual information form and MD&A. These filings are also available on Dream Industrial REIT's website at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.

Later in the presentation, we will have our question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Your host for today will be Mr. Brian Pauls, CEO of Dream Industrial REIT. Mr. Pauls, please go ahead.

Brian Pauls

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for Dream Industrial REIT's year-end 2022 conference call. Speaking with me today is Lenis Quan, our Chief Financial Officer; and Alex Sannikov, our Chief Operating Officer.

2022 was another strong year for Industrial Real Estate. Despite several macro headwinds during the year, the operating fundamentals of

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.