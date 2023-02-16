Ziff Davis, Inc. (ZD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Vivek Shah - CEO

Bret Richter - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Shweta Khajuria - Evercore ISI

Jared Pomerantz - Susquehanna Capital

Cory Carpenter - JPMorgan

Joey Petroline - Barclays Capital

James Breen - William Blair

Ygal Arounian - Citigroup

Rishi Jaluria - RBC Capital Markets

Jon Tanwanteng - CJS Securities

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Ziff Davis fourth quarter and year-end 2022 earnings call. My name is Paul, and I will be the operator assisting you today. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions].

On this call will be Vivek Shah, CEO of Ziff Davis; and Bret Richter, Chief Financial Officer of Ziff Davis. I will now turn the call over to Bret Richter, Chief Financial Officer of Ziff Davis. Thank you. You may begin.

Bret Richter

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Ziff Davis investor conference call for Q4 and fiscal year 2022. As the operator mentioned, I’m Bret Richter, Chief Financial Officer of Ziff Davis, and I'm joined by our Chief Executive Officer, Vivek Shah. A presentation is available for today's call. A copy of this presentation is available on our website. When you launch the webcast, there is a button on the viewer on the right-hand side, which will allow you to expand the slides. If you have not received a copy of the press release, you may access it through our corporate website at www.ziffdavis.com. In addition, you'll be able to access the webcast from this site. After completing the formal presentation, we'll be conducting a Q&A. The operator will instruct you at that time regarding the procedures for asking questions. In addition, you can email questions to investor@ziffdavis.com.

