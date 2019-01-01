Redwire: Sell The 50% Pop

Feb. 16, 2023
Summary

  • Redwire shares soared on Wednesday despite little apparent reason for doing so.
  • The company has a significant revenue base, which puts it ahead of many space company peers.
  • However, its low profit margins and relatively slow revenue growth make it hard to get too excited about the bull case at this higher valuation.
Planet earth from the space at night . Global network concept

Nastco

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) is a small-cap space company that went public via a SPAC in 2021. Like many SPACs, RDW shares have been a poor performer. And, generally, Redwire has flown under the radar as well.

However, Redwire shares blasted off

Redwire's vision

Redwire's vision (Corporate Presentation)

Redwire's acquisitions up until the SPAC

Redwire's acquisitions up until the SPAC (Vince Martin / Seeking Alpha)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

