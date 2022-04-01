Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment

In October, we had suggested a trade for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), one that would allow investors to take advantage of a potential bounce, in a relatively low-risk manner.

Ratio call spreads may be opened for a net debit or a net credit, depending on the pricing of the options contracts. In the case of SHOP we would look at the December 2022 $30 and $35 strikes. Buying $30 calls and selling twice as many $35 calls allows an approximate cost-free entry. This strategy has a nice payoff between $30-$35 which we see as the upper limit of any countertrend rally. The holder of these contracts is still protected between $35 and $40 (while making less and less money) and loses money only above $40 where a synthetic short position is established.

Source: Q3 Earnings Could Surprise The Bears

SHOP stock ended December 16, 2022 (Third Friday of the month) at $36.09 allowing for near maximal profits as the $30 calls would be worth $6.09, while the 2X shorted $35 calls would be worth negative $1.09 each ($2.18 total).

Data by YCharts

While that worked about as perfectly as you could hope for, SHOP has gone further and higher at this point than we thought was possible. We examine the recent results to see if the fundamentals can guide us to change our thesis.

Q4-2022

SHOP made good on its promise of expanding revenues, and we got a 25% bump year over year (6-K link). The fourth quarter is, of course, the strongest of the year, but there were worrying signs already in the top line. Subscription revenues expanded by just 7%.

SHOP Q4-2022 6-K

For the whole year, subscription revenues increased by about 11%, so the slowdown in Q4-2022 is very palpable. Merchant solutions carried the bulk of the revenue delta. While investors may feel that revenue breakdown is irrelevant, it definitely is not for SHOP. Subscription revenues are a lead for future merchant solutions growth, but more importantly, they're a very high-margin business. Merchant solutions is one of these businesses we would not even pay 1.0X sales for on a standalone basis. You can see our point as we move on to cost of revenues.

SHOP Q4-2022 6-K

Subscription solutions is 23% of the total sales but produces almost 40% of the total gross profits. That also brings us to our second problem. Merchant solutions sales grew at 29% but merchant solutions expenses expanded at 39% year over year. Hence, with these topline level deteriorations, gross profits expanded at only 15% year over year.

If those gross margin level expenses were bad, then the next few lines were an absolute horror show. Sales and marketing grew in line with subscription revenues, which is what you would expect. But the rest of the operating expenses absolutely clobbered the bull thesis.

SHOP Q4-2022 6-K

Research and development increased at 60% year over year. General and administrative increased by 111%. Transaction and loan losses increased at 22%. Total operating expenses were up 45%, putting end to any idea that there was a concept of economies of scale.

For the first quarter, SHOP guided for a "high-teens" revenue growth outlook. This is year over year, so we would expect revenues near $1.45 billion for Q1-2023. That's a quarter-over-quarter drop of about 17%. Of course, there's a cyclical element here, but the drop is rather steep. Last year, Q1-2022 revenues dropped about 13% from Q4-2021. So the slowdown is here at hand and SHOP is nowhere near profitability.

Verdict

The big thesis for SHOP at $100 or $150 was that you extrapolate revenues till 2030 growing at a 25% clip. Then you would assume gross margins will remain near 60% and then slap a silly multiple on that number. Revenues are growing far slower and a 15% longer-term rate is very likely in the 2023-2024 timeframe. Gross margins are collapsing. They were 46% in Q4-2022, a drop from 50% in Q4-2021. They were 57% in Q1-2021.

SHOP Q1-2022 Press Release

As subscription revenue growth trails merchant solutions growth, we expect to see a sub-40% number within 4-8 quarters. A 40% gross margin business is very different than a 60% gross margin business. On the latter, you could put a 4X sales multiple. On the former 1.0X-2.0X, sales can be generous. Of course, we are still doing the last part of this exercise from the 2021 hangover, even today. SHOP now trades at 10X sales.

Seeking Alpha

Even if you subtract the net cash, the stock is at 9.5X sales. For such a poor-performing, low-margin business, where margins are actually dropping so consistently, we think a 1X sales (ex-cash) number will come to fruition at some point. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) analysts were previously using a long-term revenue growth rate of over 30% and an EBITDA margin of 25% to support a 7X revenue multiple.

TD Bank

The EBITDA margin was 1% for 2022 and the forward sales growth is between 15% and 20%. So the upper-end level would be about $6.06 per share, assuming that the EBITDA margin can miraculously expand 10-fold.

Yes, the stock has surprised on the upside, and we have seen this across the board on many names that were smashed in 2022. But on a longer-term valuation basis, 1.0X sales looks very feasible. We are reiterating a Strong Sell and look for a grinding move lower as the market capitalization slowly moves to meet with the growing revenues.

Data by YCharts

