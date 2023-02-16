Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.39K Followers

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Barry - Director, IR

Chris Bilotto - President and COO

Matt Brown - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bryan Maher - B. Riley FBR

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Office Properties Income Trust Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Kevin Barry, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kevin Barry

Thanks Gary, good morning everyone. Thanks for joining us today. With me on the call are OPI's President and Chief Operating Officer, Chris Bilotto; and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Matt Brown.

In just a moment, they will provide details about our business and our performance for the fourth quarter of 2022, followed by a question-and-answer session with sell-side analysts.

First, I would like to note that, the recording and retransmission of today's conference call is prohibited without the prior written consent of the company. Also note that today's conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws.

These forward-looking statements are based on OPI's beliefs and expectations as of today, Thursday, February 16th, 2023, and actual results may differ materially from those that we project.

The company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to the forward-looking statements made in today's conference call. Additional information concerning factors that could cause those differences is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, which can be accessed from our website, opireit.com or the SEC's website. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.