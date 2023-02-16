Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (PPRQF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:PPRQF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Erin Johnston - Vice President-Finance

Rael Diamond - President & Chief Executive Officer

Ana Radic - Chief Operating Officer

Mario Barrafato - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sam Damiani - TD Securities

Pammi Bir - RBC Capital Markets

Gaurav Mathur - iA Capital Markets

Himanshu Gupta - Scotiabank

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today Erin Johnston, Vice President of Finance. Please go ahead.

Erin Johnston

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the Choice Properties Q4 2022 conference call. I'm joined here this morning by Rael Diamond, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mario Barrafato, Chief Financial Officer; and Ana Radic, Chief Operating Officer.

Rael will start the call by providing a brief recap of our 2022 performance and cover the highlights of the quarter. Ana will cover our operational results followed by Mario who will conclude the call with a review of our financial results before we open the lines for Q&A.

Before we begin today's call, I would like to remind you that by discussing our financial and operating performance and in responding to your questions, we may make forward-looking statements including statements regarding Choice Properties objectives, strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to management's beliefs, plans, estimates, intentions, outlook and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance, or exceptions that are not historical facts.

These statements are based on our current estimates and assumptions that are subject to

