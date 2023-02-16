Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 16, 2023 2:24 PM ETAntero Resources Corporation (AR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.39K Followers

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 16, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brendan Krueger - Vice President, Finance

Paul Rady - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & President

David Cannelongo - Senior Vice President, Liquids Marketing & Transportation

Michael Kennedy - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Neal Dingmann - Truist Securities

Subhash Chandra - The Benchmark Company

Umang Choudhary - Goldman Sachs

David Deckelbaum - Cowen and Company

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Antero Resources Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. At this time all participants are listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Brendan Krueger, Vice President of Finance for Antero Resources. Thank you. You may begin.

Brendan Krueger

Good morning. Thank you for joining us for Antero's fourth quarter 2022 investor conference call. We'll spend a few minutes going through the financial and operating highlights, and then we'll open it up for Q&A.

I would also like to direct you to the homepage of our website at www.anteroresources.com, where we have provided a separate earnings call presentation that will be reviewed during today's call.

Today's call may contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings press release for important disclosures regarding such measures, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Joining me on the call today are Paul Rady, Chairman, CEO and President; Michael Kennedy, CFO; Dave Cannelongo, Senior Vice President of Liquids Marketing and Transportation; and Justin Fowler, Senior Vice President of Natural Gas Marketing and Transportation.

I will now turn the call over to Paul.

Paul Rady

Thank you, Brendan. I'd like to start by highlighting the significant transformation that Antero underwent during 2022. Let's start with Slide 3, which summarizes the consistent and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.