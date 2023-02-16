Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.39K Followers

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lauren Torres - IR, Edelman Smithfield

Scott Schaeffer - Chairman and CEO

Mike Daley - EVP of Operations and People

Farrell Ender - President

Jim Sebra - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Austin Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets

John Kim - BMO Capital Markets

Nick Joseph - Citi

Anthony Powell - Barclays

Linda Tsai - Jefferies

Operator

Thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Independence Realty Trust Inc. Q4 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Sam, and I will be your moderator for today's call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call was an opportunity for questions-and-answers at the end. [Operator Instructions].

I'll now turn the call over to Lauren Torres. Lauren, please go ahead.

Lauren Torres

Thank you and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us to review Independence Realty Trust fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. On the call with me today, are Scott Schaeffer, Chief Executive Officer; Mike Daley, EVP of Operations and People; Farrell Ender, President of IRT and Jim Sebra, Chief Financial Officer. Today's call is being webcast on our website at irtliving.com. There will be a replay of the call available via webcast on our Investor Relations website, and telephonically beginning at approximately 12 pm Eastern Time today.

Before I turn the call over to Scott, I'd like to remind everyone that there may be forward-looking statement made on this call. These forward-looking statement reflect IRT's current views with respect to future events, financial performance and the merger with Steadfast Apartment REIT, which will be referenced herein at STAR. Actual results could differ substantially and materially from what IRT has projected.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.