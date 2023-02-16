Materion Corporation (MTRN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 16, 2023 2:38 PM ETMaterion Corporation (MTRN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.39K Followers

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Zaranec - Chief Accounting Officer

Jugal Vijayvargiya - President and Chief Executive Officer

Shelly Chadwick - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Moore - CJS Securities

Phil Gibbs - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Dave Storms - Stonegate Capital Markets

David Silver - CL King

Operator

Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the Materion's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I would now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. John Zaranec, Chief Accounting Officer. John, over to you.

John Zaranec

Good morning, and thank you for joining us on our fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. This is John Zaranec, Chief Accounting Officer.

Before we begin our remarks this morning, I would like to point out that we have posted materials on the company's website that we will reference as part of today's review of the quarterly results. You can also access the materials through the download feature on the earnings call webcast link.

With me today is Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Shelly Chadwick, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Our format for today's conference call is as follows: Jugal will provide opening comments on the quarter and the full year as well as an update on key strategic initiatives. Following Jugal, Shelly will review the detailed financial results for the quarter and the year in addition to discussing our expectations for 2023. We will then open the call for questions.

Let me remind investors that any forward-looking statements made in this presentation, including those in the outlook section

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.