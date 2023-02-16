US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 16, 2023 2:39 PM ETUS Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.39K Followers

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Adam Dabrowski - Director, Investor Relations

Dave Flitman - Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Iacobucci - Chief Transition Officer

Dirk Locascio - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Heinbockel - Guggenheim Securities

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays

Mark Carden - UBS

Alex Slagle - Jefferies

John Ivankoe - JPMorgan

Kelly Bania - BMO Capital

Brian Harbour - Morgan Stanley

Edward Kelly - Wells Fargo

Lauren Silberman - Credit Suisse

Jake Bartlett - Truist Securities

Peter Ssaleh - BTIG

Andrew Wolf - CL King

Operator

Thank you for standing by. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the US Foods Q4 2022 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Adam Dabrowski, Director of Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.

Adam Dabrowski

Thank you, Cheryl. Good morning everyone and welcome to US Foods fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 earnings call. Speaking on the call today, we have Dave Flitman, Chief Executive Officer; Andrew Iacobucci, Chief Transition Officer; and Dirk Locascio Chief Financial Officer. We will take your questions after our prepared remarks conclude. Please provide your name, your firm, and limit yourself to one question.

Our earnings release issued earlier this morning and today's presentation slides can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website. During today's call and unless otherwise stated, we're comparing our fourth quarter and full year results to the same period in fiscal year 2021.

In addition to historical information, certain statements made during today's call are considered forward-looking statements. Please review the risk factors in our 2022 Form 10-K that will be filed

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.