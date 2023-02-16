Kadant Inc. (KAI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 16, 2023 2:43 PM ETKadant Inc. (KAI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.39K Followers

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael McKenney - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Jeff Powell - President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kurt Yinger - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Kadant's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker’s presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that, today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Michael McKenney, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Michael McKenney

Thank you, Norma. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Kadant's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. With me on the call today is Jeff Powell, our President and Chief Executive Officer.

Before we begin, let me read our safe harbor statement. Various remarks that we may make today about Kadant's future plans and expectations, financial and operating results and prospects are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those outlined at the beginning of our slide presentation and those discussed under the heading Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2022, and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission

In addition, any forward-looking statements we make during this webcast represent our views and estimates only as of today. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.