In December, I concluded that shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were stealing the show, yet I noted that momentum was clearly cooling down. The company used the earnings windfall for buybacks, acquisitions, and net capital investments, resulting in a relatively solid capital allocation approach. A great track record and strong management team are to like, albeit that a reversal of earnings might cause some volatility to come.

A Recap - Creating Some Perspective

Nucor Corporation is a very interesting company, regarded as a top-notch player in a cyclical steel industry. Strong execution and a balanced capital approach mean that it has been seeing meaningful outperformance over the long haul.

The previous peak was back in 2008, when shares of Nucor traded at $80 per share, with the business at the time posting $25 billion in sales, generating peak margins of around 15% in the process. Since that boom, the company has been net investing into its business, in order to upgrade and renew facilities.

The lost decade which followed ended in 2019, when sales came in at $23 billion, resulting in a small nominal decline in sales, and a much greater decline if we account for cumulative inflation. Operating earnings fell from $3 billion to $2 billion, with earnings coming in around $4 per share, for at the time a $50 share.

After sales fell to $20 billion during the pandemic year of 2020, the recovery arrived in an impressive manner in 2021. First quarter sales of $7 billion indicating a $28 billion run rate, as revenues were reported around a $10 billion quarterly number in the second half of the year, with Nucor posting sales at a rate in excess of $40 billion, posting earnings of $30 per share in the process.

Since the war between Russia and Ukraine broke out, shares topped the $190 mark early in 2022, only to fall back to the low $100s in the summer. The company used the huge earnings boom to announce a $3 billion deal to acquire C.H.I. Overhead Doors at the time, and pursue buybacks, as the debate about the longevity of the earnings power and economic conditions created quite some volatility in the shares. In fact, second quarter sales of $11.8 billion and earnings of $9.67 per share were the strongest seen so far, as net debt came down rapidly despite the C.H.I. deal.

Third quarter sales fell to $10.5 billion with earnings down to $6.50 per share, suggesting the boom was over as the company specifically cited weakness in the fourth quarter, which I translated into earnings power below $5 per share (on a quarterly basis), having halved from the summer. With shares trading around $150 per share, even a $20 per share run rate would translate into a very reasonable multiple, yet the cycle was turning, albeit that debt was under control and that the business has become a bit more diversified. Calling myself a happy holder, I recognized the downside risks as well, as I concluded to sell, or trim my position on significant rips higher.

Some News

Since I last looked at Nucor Corporation shares in mid-December, the company has announced a modest hike in its quarterly dividend, now paying out $0.51 per share, a nominal amount given where the stock trades now. The company guided for fourth quarter earnings around $4.30 per share, a little softer than I expected, as this number even included a small benefit (related to tax credits), with the shortfall attributed to volume declines and price reversals.

The company furthermore hinted to elevated capital spending, announcing that it is looking to build two new tower production plans, although it did not quantify the associated capital spending. Another news event arrived in December, as Nucor announced a $370 million investment into a new total hot dip galvanizing facility.

In January, Nucor announced fourth quarter earnings of $4.89 per share on $8.7 billion in sales, with full-year earnings reported at nearly $29 per share on $41.5 billion in sales. The 256 million shares outstanding, following fairly aggressive buyback programs, granted the business a $43 billion equity valuation as the net debt was cut to just $1.7 billion.

Starting 2023 With Stabilization

While Nucor Corporation fourth quarter results were softer and basically came in softer than I anticipated at the time of the third quarter earnings release, there are some comforting factors. The company indicated that it expects improved steel mills segment profits in the first quarter of 2023 (on a sequential basis), with both volumes and margins set to improve. Moreover, steel products earnings are set to surpass the earnings posted in the first quarter of 2022 in that segment, while the raw materials segment is expected to show an improvement on a sequential basis as well.

While the consolidated operating earnings should improve, the company does note that net earnings will likely fall amidst the absence of state tax benefits (as recorded in the final quarter of 2022) as well as intercompany eliminations hurting earnings.

This means that Nucor Corporation earnings likely trend around $16-$20 per share on an annual basis, to the best of my estimates, making that valuation a lot more fair already. Obviously, peak profits are gone, but these are still very reasonable profits with more downside potentially seen based on historical standards. Given all this, I consider Nucor Corporation shares fairly valued, although I fear the cyclicality which makes me want to take profits on moves higher.