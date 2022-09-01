It will take super powers to overcome the initial WBD mess but Zaslav and Malone are up to the task--if you believe in them the stock is cheap. Robert Daly/iStock via Getty Images

"Debt is the slavery of the free…." Publilius Syrus (d.43bd)

A perspective beyond most metrics: Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) has more run room

Through my long habitation in the c-suite of public corporations an enduring truth has developed - at least - for me. Nothing intrudes more into the decision making of senior management than the presence or absence of excessive debt. That consideration sits squarely in the cross hairs of decisions on product, service quality, staffing, expansion, contraction, merger or acquisitions. Debt is always taken on in an ebullience of hope that it can be serviced against projected free cash flow that the Excel sheets tell will be there to meet interest obligations.

Every decision driven by optimism can find its own justifying narrative, including those that result in moves that are simply plain dumb to catastrophic. A prime example was AT&T's $85b acquisition of Time Warner in 2016. No need to induce slumber here with a long reiteration of the massive fumble other than to share a single quote from Time Warner's CEO, Jeff Bewkes, at the announcement of the deal:

"This is a natural fit between two companies with great legacies of innovation that have shaped the modern media and communications landscape, and my senior management team and I are looking forward to working closely with Randall (Stephenson) and our new colleagues as we begin to capture the tremendous opportunities this creates to make our content even more powerful, engaging and valuable for global audiences."

And equal utterance of puffery from AT&T's Stephenson accompanied the announcement which we won't bore you with, only to say it matched Bewkes' in its self delusion.

John Malone, upon digging into the WBD numbers, said "It was a lot worse than we thought." CEO David Zaslav is tap dancing along until his slashing cutlass begins to show real results. We have little doubt that it will. His skill set includes the gene that does not flinch from hard decision making.

Key CEOs in the sector: Walt Disney's (DIS) Bob Iger, Paramount Global's (PARA) Shari Redstone, and Netflix's (NFLX) Reed Hastings have all attempted to pour water on their smoldering dumpster fires with similarly vacuous statements. It's almost amusing to read how all these operatives, a group of pretty smart people overall, have found refuge in continuing PR babble about creating new content, shaving costs and/or considering a sell down of assets. What else can they say? Frankly, not much.

Paramount has been trying to unload its Simon & Shuster publishing house for a while now with~ a $2.2b price tag. Good for them if they can bring it off. Better for them if much of the proceeds would be aimed at their $17b debt load while eating the rising costs of "exciting new content." The 4Q earnings miss came with a nice rise in subscribers for Paramount+. The move to merge it with Showtime is another shot in the dark we have come to expect. Frankly, it's the only embraceable mantra these streamers can make groping toward uncertain futures.

Iger is presumably streamlining Disney's verticals giving more leeway to the creative heads of those divisions. Better news for investors is the layoffs of 7,000, ( never pretty of course, to the employees severed). Such mass dismissals always raise the immediate questions of a) Who and why were they hired to begin with? (Iger?) And 2) Why did it take the bizarre round trip appointment and subsequent firing of Chapek not to see it?

But as we all know, smart guys can and do make dumb decisions all the time. Far too much metric blather has populated the realms of forecasting the fate of these companies. Fair is fair. The sector has been taken to the cleaners by a series of catastrophic events including the pandemic few foresaw.

Sector leaders had projected the cord cutting to streaming blitzkrieg as a cornucopia of golden earnings beats built off the idea of an inexhaustible supply of content hungry eyeballs. They touted the resiliency of their "brands." And like the bloviators of the AT&T/Time Warner debacle, they actually sounded to many analysts as heralds of a golden age ahead. Most everyone bought the streaming Kool-Aid. And some continue to slake their thirst for returns in a very mixed market, drinking the same witch's brew. Just listen to the earnings calls and hear the rhetoric of good times rolling all over again.

For that reason, we looked at the sector in detail and vowed not to present yet another graph bloated, assumption loaded, repetition of endless blabber that dead ends with a buy, sell or hold guidance. They're all supported by what appears to be the same narrative. Instead we chose to look at these strategic questions not easily answered by metric analysis alone:

Do the factors and events that initially created the concept of a company that was a total entertainment/communications department store still prevail? And if they don't, what good will all the promises of "great content" and "freeing our creative juices" mean to investors deciding on what constitutes a good bet on sector stocks now?

The answer is that it will do little. Of course, content that ignites viewer interest and loyalty is gold. But it arrives today in a consumer marketplace where attention spans are miniscule, masses of content flood consumer choices and, true event shows that produce next day water cooler chatter are rare. That means the fickle nature of viewership today is nothing like the must-see world of the past.

A single, stunning stat in the WSJ: A survey announced this week reported that for the first time ever, the percentage of average daily viewing time for streaming vs. linear content saw streaming pass linear. In other words, more people are spending more time watching the likes of Netflix, TikTok and YouTube (52.3% or 3+hours) than linear TV with three hours on average. It seems small percentage wise, but is it the leading edge of what we can expect in the next several years? Probably it does, but the world that created the multi-vertical octopi of entertainment gigantism we have today is gone.

Consider this:

The guiding principle back then was this: Entertainment is a fungible commodity that can use any number of delivery systems, initially, print, but mostly visual in TV in various forms, music and live entertainment venues. It can multiply the value of its IP across many delivery modes. And that's what created the sector we have today. During the process, providers believed they were building "brands." Pre-pandemic, and pre tech revolutions, the concept of "brand" may have had some basis in reality.

We assumed consumers came to expect certain content from certain providers, distinctive from one another by "brand." The true "brands" in the sector are few and far between. In today's world, "brands" have become a flawed concept. In effect there are few real brands in streaming or for that matter in any entertainment vertical.

People migrate to programming no matter where it sits. There's much confusion and click scuffling in audiences trying to find where a program is between binge sessions. The tech stacks across the spectrum leave much to be desired in easy migration. So "brands" have little luster per se.

Sitting in a darkened movie theater, who cares about the logos that flash on the screen as "brands" before the titles?

Who cares what streaming service houses hit series? Do consumers associate a "brand" of entertainment as having distinct, favorable qualities they can identify? Does anyone think that Yellowstone sends a message about Paramount? No, fans will watch the show if it was delivered by carrier pigeon.

One"brand" that can still qualify is HBO due to its sustaining quality level over time that people recognize. Its success is in the DNA with recurring quality hits like "The Sopranos, "Game of Thrones" and "Succession." And that's a plus baked into the shares of WBD going forward. It warrants a greater valuation as part of WBD stock prices than Mr. Market now awards.

Disney can still identify as a true "brand" of course in that historically there are defined expectations in the minds of parents and kids about the brand that endure. Whether it was a Disney animated movie long ago, a visit to a park, and now, a streaming service, other than the endless pandering to niche audiences, it has little to sustain itself longer term as its IP continues to age out. And no new Mickey or Lion Kings ahead that anyone can see yet. The entertainment business was born and raised as a crap shoot. No amount of tech innovation has changed that basic truth: Just look at the mounting list of in production cancelled shows the streamers are whacking in the desperate need to cut costs.

WBD

So the age of the entertainment octopus is over. Being everything to everybody using every delivery system on earth to distribute its IP cannot be sustainable when there are so many providers doing the exact same thing. What the new age will produce is beyond the crystal ball reading of everyone in the space now. When your competition is not only other big entertainment conglomerates, but the likes of You Tube, TikTok and those funny little screens on your phone, Houston, we have a problem. Not to even talk about Amazon (AMZN) or Apple (AAPL) maturing into head-to-head competition with their financial heft yet to be fully felt.

That's why attempting to value the assets forward, the potential and earnings forecasts of the streamers is partially a fool's errand. We don't know what the business will look like in three years. We don't know what mergers or acquisitions will make it past the FTC. We don't even know who will be at the helm of these mothball fleets of battlewagons.

Our choice: WBD because we expect their commitment to massive cost cutting with proceeds diverted to debt reduction seems to us to be the most realistic. It's the combination of Zaslav's cutlass in tandem with Malone's reliable aim that we see as worthy of best bet in the sector going forward. And the current price comparisons to competitors make it in our view the most attractive buy going forward.

Despite WBD claims of holding onto assets, we think they'll do the opposite. Selling the music business would be a good start. There's more to come. In the end, WBD will be a slimmed down version of what it is today, with its debt reduced to workable carry costs that do not destroy earnings.

WBD

Our rationale, we confess, could appear to many as an over-simplification. We plead guilty. It's a habit acquired over many decades in the c-suites of corporate America where I witnessed far too much endless discussions or sat through far too many power points labored over by legions of analysts. At the end of all such sessions, more often than not, there was either a decision reflecting the narrative dispensed by the CEO, or a can kicked further down the road. It is what it is.

Yet one thing that does commend our guidance on the sector is the notion that a relentless attack on bloated debt in more ways than one can produce better earnings sooner than the continual, costly chase of elusive hit content to attract fickle subscribers over time. Furthermore, the trading range of the key stocks in the sector seem to signal that there could be more room for an upside in WBD than its key competitors.

WBD: A simple approach to a positive scenario

Here are our operating assumptions for the sector:

Every operator is capable of producing a blockbuster every now and then that qualifies as a rent payer. No one has a franchise from god to guarantee a "Sopranos." Therefore, no premium in any stock should spring from the belief in a unique ability to produce more hits. Every operator will experience ups and downs in the pace of new subscribers or cancellations. Free trials aren't sustainable if content doesn't include at least one must see production weekly. Every operator in the space carries far more debt than is healthy long term if the business continues as a gun-slinging eater of massive marketing and content costs.

The combined long-term debt of Disney, WBD, Netlfix and Paramount Global now sits at ~$138b. And that number has largely been accumulated during the most recent era of essentially free money before the Fed began to act. Even making a best case assumption that all these companies average cost of money over the long life of free money was ~3%, you are looking at ~$41b mulcted out of earnings to service that debt.

The abiding difference we see is the willingness and ability to recognize that debt service vs. revenue increase is a game revenue can't win alone. (WBD's debt service cost was $633m/mrq at a bit above 4%.) How much revenue would have to be generated to bring in that amount?

Selling assets coupled with cost cutting is the beginning of a strategy that could work as the market sorts itself out into whatever it is destined to become. Our guess: A version of standard, ad supported pre-streaming broadcasting consumers were long accustomed to.

Why WBD looks good to us

Of course you don't signal buy on price alone. But the price disparity to participate in the sector is interesting considering my thesis that everyone cooks with water. We used several sources to calculate the DCF value of these peers:

Prices at writing:

Netflix: $361.42. Sector leader, pure play, but pricey assuming it faces the same challenges as its peer stocks. DCF: $373-on this basis, fully valued. Subs: 230m.

Paramount Global: $24.54-Spiked and fell again after earnings miss, but subscriber growth. DCF: $42.90, indicating some sentiment that the stock is vastly undervalued. But compared with WBD, its diversity of content and salable verticals may present less of a return arc ahead. Subs: 56m.

Walt Disney: $109.24-The key here for investors: Do you buy what Iger is selling? Thinning the ranks of excess bodies, consolidation of all verticals into three basic divisions. Resistance to selling ESPN is puzzling. Subscriber erosion has continued since 2010. But it would be a great fit for one of the sports betting top-tier companies, somewhere around $11b to $12b sale price. If Disney did sell it and devoted a hefty percentage of the proceeds to attack its near $50b in debt it would bolster the case for a price much closer to its high of $151 a year ago. Movie box office future very questionable for DIS as it is for competitors who still produce theatrical releases as a core product. DCF: $98.72-a bit overvalued, probably resulting from Iger's return seen as positive. Subs: 164m.

WBD: $15.35. On a cost vs. run room basis, we like WBD best because it will make the tough choices. It has assets that are salable like the music business, which could fetch $1b. CNN is a dying animal best either spun off or sold to a company with deeper prospects in the news sector. Both Zaslav and Malone won't wilt as they confront the very real decisions as to how to make sense of the company's really bizarre verticals where the pieces don't really fit that easily.

So it comes down to this: Beginning at its lowest price among key peers, does it have that much more run room assuming management delivers on its rhetoric? Sub: 95m. DCF: $10.52. Alone among the peers noted here, WBD shows it DCF over-valued at $15. Yet our conclusion is that 33% over-valued at $15 against peers dramatically higher in Mr. Market's current perspective, seems enticing to us.

It means they are not baking in catalysts that could send the stock north. The market is still thinking of WBD as the dumpster fire Zaslav was handed after the AT&T debacle. And to a degree it is. But looking beyond the present to a relentless attack on debt, plus a rationalization of its structure among many diverse verticals in the hands of skillful players like Zaslav and Malone, you would be well advised to take a good hard look at WBD before making a pick in the sector.

Our PT here, assuming WBD forges ahead to wrench order from chaos, is $28.75 by 2Q23.