How To Tell If Apple Will Outperform Its Industry

Feb. 16, 2023 4:27 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)VGT
Alpha Investment Research profile picture
Alpha Investment Research
379 Followers

Summary

  • Apple looks attractive from a Return on Net Tangible Assets perspective.
  • The information technology industry is facing margin contractions which are causing a decrease in earnings growth.
  • The increased risk in holding Apple instead of VGT is only worth it if you hold it for the long term.

Apple stores in the evening, busy Apple stores and people on the road

nayuki

Overview

Whenever you are looking at purchasing an individual stock it is important to compare it to the industry it is part of on multiple dimensions. This allows you to see where the company is outperforming and underperforming its peers. In

AAPL Earnings On Unleveraged Net Tangible Assets

Authors Image from Financial Modeling Prep Data

VGT Net Margin Forecast

Authors Image from Financial Modeling Prep Data

AAPL Net Margin Forecast

Authors Image from Financial Modeling Prep Data

VGT Investment Risk

Authors Image from Financial Modeling Prep Data

AAPL Investment Risk

Authors Image from Financial Modeling Prep Data

This article was written by

Alpha Investment Research profile picture
Alpha Investment Research
379 Followers
I approach investment research from a data science perspective leveraging my knowledge in artificial intelligence and big data so that investors can achieve superior results.  Masters of Science in Management from Naval Postgraduate School, a Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering degree from RIT, and a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt have combined to create a unique advantage.  I am also formalizing my data science skills as a current PhD Student in Computational Science and Informatics at George Mason University.Deep analytical experience on complex systems led to the development of a quantitative model to analyze the intrinsic value of publicly traded companies with a focus on long term value investing. An adaptive algorithm predicts future risk and return based on earnings, revenue, industry analyst expectations, and other attributes.  Machine Learning techniques have enabled the algorithms to provide useful and accurate predictions in all market conditions.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Content is not a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments. Content was generated using multiple open-source data science and artificial intelligence libraries including, but not limited to, Python, Pandas, Matplotlib, Airflow, Open AI, scikit-learn, and TensorFlow. All content in this article and website is information of a general nature and does not address the circumstances of any individual or entity. You alone assume the sole responsibility of evaluating the merits and risks before making any decisions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.