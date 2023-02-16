North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.39K Followers

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joe Lambert - President and CEO

Jason Veenstra - Executive Vice President and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Yuri Lynk - Canaccord

Aaron MacNeil - TD Securities

Rahul Malhotra - CIBC

Tim Monachello - ATB Capital Markets

Bryan Fast - Raymond James

Maxim Sytchev - National Bank Financial

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the North American Construction Group Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Year Ended Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the management’s prepared remarks, there will be an opportunity for analysts, shareholders and bondholders to ask questions. The media may monitor this call in listen-only mode. They are free to quote any members of management, but they are asked not to quote remarks from any other participants without the participant’s permission.

The company wishes to confirm that today’s comments contain forward-looking information and that actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection contained in that forward-looking information.

Certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing conclusions or in making forecasts or predictions that are reflected in the forward-looking information. Additional information about those material factors is contained in the company’s most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis, which is available on SEDAR and EDGAR, as well as on the company’s website at nacg.ca.

I will now turn the conference over to Joe Lambert, President and CEO.

Joe Lambert

Thanks, Julie. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining our call today. Similar to previous calls, I am going to start with our operational performance before handing it over to Jason for the financial overview and then I will conclude with the operational priorities, bid pipeline, outlook for 2023 and our

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.