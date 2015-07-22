Zillow: Q4 Earnings Beat, But Still A Long Way To Go

Feb. 16, 2023 4:15 PM ETZillow Group, Inc. (Z), ZG
Deep Tech Insights profile picture
Deep Tech Insights
5.16K Followers

Summary

  • Zillow is the market-leading housing platform in the U.S., which generated ~300 million website visits in January, up ~18% from December, according to SimilarWeb data.
  • The company reported better-than-expected financial results for Q4, as it beat both revenue and earnings estimates.
  • Zillow bought back 22 million shares for $947 million in 2022; this translates to an average share price of ~$43 per share.

Zillow

hapabapa

Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) is most popular real estate platform in the U.S. and has ~65% app market share. In addition, the company has outgrown their next 15 competitors over the last several quarters, according to comScore data. Zillow has faced a rough time over the past

Chart
Data by YCharts

Zillow Financials

Zillow Financials (Q4,22 report)

Net Loss

Net Loss (Author Annotations Income statement)

Website Visits

Website Visits (Author Similarweb data)

Zillow Roadmap by 2025

Zillow Roadmap by 2025 (Investor presentation)

ShowingTime Plus

ShowingTime Plus (Author Screenshot ShowingTime)

Zillow stock valuation 1

Zillow stock valuation 1 (created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Zillow stock valuation 2

Zillow stock valuation 2 (created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Deep Tech Insights profile picture
Deep Tech Insights
5.16K Followers
Senior Investment Analyst for Hedge Funds. Interviewed Hedge Fund Managers and CEO's. Investment Strategy: Focus on Deep Dive Valuation, G.A.R.P (Growth at a Reasonable Price). Masters in Equity Valuation, 755+ Companies Analysed.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of Z either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.