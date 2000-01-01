Cisco: Blowing Past Expectations

Feb. 16, 2023 4:49 PM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)ANET, JNPR1 Comment
Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
647 Followers

Summary

  • Cisco Systems, Inc. reported its Q2 2023 results on February 15 and managed to impress investors for the first time in a long time.
  • Cisco has barely seen any revenue growth over the last 10 years, but is well positioned to see a period of renewed growth over the next several years.
  • Exposure to several high growth industries like cybersecurity, cloud computing, and IoT should drive growth for Cisco.
  • Management has been shifting the business model away from a focus on hardware sales to a subscription-based business model. This has resulted in 44% of revenue being subscription based today.
  • I believe Cisco offers good value to investors due to its solid growth outlook, shift in business model, and decent capital returns to investors.

CISCO headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Introduction

I have only recently bought a small position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for my personal portfolio, as I felt like this dot-com bubble darling is being significantly underestimated with the company quietly transforming the business

comment

Comment (Seeking Alpha)

Afbeelding met tekst Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Comment (Seeking Alpha)

graph

Cisco revenue growth (Statista)

Afbeelding met tekst Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Cisco's offering (Cisco)

graph

Cybersecurity market split (Statista)

Cisco Ranked #1 in Market Share for Industrial Networking - Cisco Blogs

Cisco

slide

Cisco

slide

RPO (Cisco)

Afbeelding met tafel Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
647 Followers
Long term oriented investor focused on finding the best investment opportunities on both European and US stock markets.I discuss a wide range of companies and industries including both growth and value to assure a well diversified portfolio. My focus will not be on quick gains, but on long-term financial growth. My strategy is to buy-and-hold for as long as my investment thesis is intact. Therefore, I try to update each investment idea/stock every 3-6 months to keep my rating and thesis up-to-date.I write exclusively on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CSCO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.