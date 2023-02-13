JEPI: This 12% Yielding ETF Is Perfect For 2 Kinds Of Investors

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Marketplace

Summary

  • JEPI was one of the most beloved ETFs of 2022, thanks to its low volatility and sky-high monthly yield.
  • But JEPI is a powerful tool that must be used correctly. Otherwise, you can lose a lot of money over time.
  • JEPI is a good choice for three kinds of investors and a perfect choice for two kinds of investors.
  • For everyone else, it's a poor choice and can even be a guaranteed way to lose money for some types of investors.
  • Understanding JEPI's limitations and the fine print of how it works within your specific portfolio is critical. It could literally be the difference between retiring in safety and splendor and never retiring at all.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Portrait of crazy funky funny old bearded man hipster in green eyeglasses, eyewear look up at money falling scream great win lottery wear leopard stylish shirt isolated over yellow background

Deagreez

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Monday, February 13th, 2023.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Few high-yield ETFs fired the imagination of income investors in 2022, like (NYSEARCA:JEPI), the JPMorgan Premium Income ETF.

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

JPMorgan

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

JPMorgan

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

Portfolio Visualizer

x

JEPI Prospectus

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)

  • my correction watchlist

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
101.25K Followers
Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.