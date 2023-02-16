RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:RIOCF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Suess - SVP, General Counsel ESG and Corporate Secretary

Jonathan Gitlin - President and CEO

Dennis Blasutti - CFO

John Ballantyne - Chief Operating Officer

Oliver Harrison - Senior VP, Operations

Conference Call Participants

Mario Saric - Scotiabank.

Dean Wilkinson - CIBC

Pammi Bir - RBC Capital Markets

Shalabh Garg - Veritas Investment Research Corporation

Sam Damiani - TD Securities

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Fourth Quarter 202 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After management's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time.

I would now like to hand the conference call over to Jennifer Suess, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, ESG and Corporate Secretary. You may begin.

Jennifer Suess

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I'm Jennifer Suess, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, ESG and Corporate Secretary of RioCan. Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the presentation materials that we will refer to in today's call, which were posted together with the MD&A and financials on RioCan's website yesterday evening. Before turning the call over, I'm required to read the following cautionary statements.

In talking about our financial and operating performance and in responding to your questions, we may make forward-looking statements, including statements concerning RioCan's objectives, its strategies to achieve those objectives as well as statements with respect to management's beliefs, plans, estimates and intentions and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. These statements are based on our current estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from

