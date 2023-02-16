The Southern Company (SO) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 16, 2023 4:16 PM ETThe Southern Company (SO), SOJC, SOJD, SOJE
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.39K Followers

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 16, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Scott Gammill - Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer

Tom Fanning - Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Dan Tucker - Chief Financial Officer

Chris Womack - Georgia Power, Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

James Ward - Guggenheim Partners

Steve Fleishman - Wolfe Research

David Arcaro - Morgan Stanley

Durgesh Chopra - Evercore ISI

Angie Storozynski - Seaport Global

Nick Campanella - Credit Suisse

Anthony Crowdell - Mizuho

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Scott, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Southern Company Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Scott Gammill, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer. Please go ahead, sir.

Scott Gammill

Thank you, Scott. Good afternoon, and welcome to Southern Company's year-end 2022 Earnings Call. Joining me today are Tom Fanning, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Company; and Dan Tucker, Chief Financial Officer. In addition, Georgia Power's CEO, Chris Womack, who will be succeeding Tom as President and CEO in the coming months is also joining us.

Let me remind you, we'll be making forward-looking statements today in addition to providing historical information. Various important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including those discussed in our Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and subsequent filings. In addition, we will present non-GAAP financial information on this call. Reconciliations to the applicable GAAP measure are included in the financial information we released this morning as well as the slides for this conference

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.