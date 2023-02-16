Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (ALFFF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 16, 2023 4:28 PM ETAlfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (ALFFF)
Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCPK:ALFFF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2023 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Hernan Lozano – Vice President-Investor Relations

Eduardo Escalante – Chief Financial Officer

Roberto Olivares – Chief Financial Officer-Sigma

Carlos Jimenez – General Counsel

Conference Call Participants

Nikolaj Lippmann – Morgan Stanley

Rodolfo Ramos – Bradesco BBI

Alejandro Azar – GBM

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to ALFA's Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session with instructions given at that time. However, you may submit questions at anytime today using the Q&A section on the webcast. As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Hernan Lozano, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Hernan Lozano

Thank you, Rob. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to ALFA's conference call. Further details about our financial results can be found in our press release, which was distributed yesterday afternoon together with a summarized presentation. Additionally, this morning we released our 2023 guidance. All are available on our website in the Investor Relations section.

Let me remind you that during this call, we will share forward-looking information and statements, which are based on variables and assumptions that are uncertain at this time. It is my pleasure to participate in today's call together with Eduardo Escalante, ALFA's CFO; Carlos Jimenez, ALFA's General Counsel; Roberto Olivares, Sigma's CFO; and representatives from each ALFA company. Before moving on, just a quick reminder that as a result of the approved spin-off, Axtel meets the definition of a discontinued operation in accordance with IFRS since the third quarter 2022. Unless otherwise specified, all consolidated figures referenced in this call exclude Axtel.

