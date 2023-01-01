simonkr

These are still challenging days in the auto insurance sector. An increased number of accidents (driven by distracted driving and higher speeds) and higher losses on those accidents (higher speeds and inflation) coupled with too-lenient pricing during the pandemic has made auto insurance underwriting unprofitable. Insurers are still scrambling to get rates ahead of loss trends, a process that is slowed by regulatory oversight, and it’s going to take more time to make this business profitable again.

Since my last update on Kemper (NYSE:KMPR), the business has continued to see elevated losses as management has been active in filing for rate increases but relief is coming slowly into the financial statements. The base of the company’s business has shrunk, partly due to customers being priced out and partly due to the company walking away from business, and this has pressured operating efficiency, with management fighting back through a cost restructuring initiative and re-examination of which businesses it wants to stay in over the long term.

These shares are up almost 40% since that last article, as evidence of improved pricing and shrinking losses in 2023 and beyond is starting to mount. Although I still like Kemper’s leadership position in non-standard auto insurance, the ongoing efficiency/streamlining efforts, and the prospect for a strong earnings rebound in 2024 and beyond, I’m not as inclined to press my luck. I can get to a fair value close to $70, but I still see challenging loss and premium growth trends.

Ongoing Pressures In The Fourth Quarter

Kemper’s fourth quarter was one of those where you look at the numbers and walk away thinking “well … it could have been worse.” I believe management continues to do a good job of controlling what it can, but the reality is that loss severity trends remain painfully elevated and rate actions take time to work their way into the numbers.

Revenue declined 8% in the quarter, with a 7% drop in earned premiums pacing the decline. Net interest income declined 2%, as a 12% rise in income from the core portfolio was offset by sharp declines in the alt portfolio. The Specialty P&C business saw a 5% drop in earned premiums, with auto down almost 10%, partly offset by strong ongoing growth in commercial vehicle (up 32%). Within Preferred, Auto declined 17%, while Home declined almost 7%.

Top-line results continue to be pressured by the aggressive actions management is having to take to preserve capital in the face of high loss severity. Management continues to file for substantially higher rates (filing for another 20% of rate increases on 58% of the book), but high rates are leading some customers to go elsewhere (or drive uninsured), and the company is also walking away from business in situations where it cannot get the rates it needs to underwrite at acceptable returns (California, for instance, has been pretty challenging at times).

With used car prices still high (and outpacing salvage values), as well as body work costs, losses remain severely elevated and well above the levels management contemplated when it priced the business. Accident year combined ratio in the Specialty business remains loss-making, with 107.8% this quarter (versus 119.4% last year), including a 109.4% AYCR in the auto business (versus 121.7% a year ago) and a 93.8% ratio for the commercial business. In the Preferred business, the AYCR was relatively steady at 106.6% (down 30bp), with auto at 118.3% (versus 127.1% last year) and Home at 89.2% (versus 73.7% a year ago).

Internal operating costs remain relatively well-controlled. In Specialty P&C the expense ratio rose modestly, from 19.2% to 19.9% (with auto up 80bp to 20.3), while Preferred saw a 250bp decline to 29.2%.

At the segment level, the Life & Health business saw a sharp rebound in operating profits, with a 320% jump to $21M, while Specialty P&C and Preferred both saw smaller losses ($35.M versus $125M for Specialty, $1M versus $7M for Preferred). At the bottom line, adjusted net operating loss shrank to $24M from $126M last year, while book value (ex-AOIC) shrank 10% to $49.44.

Restructuring Efforts Make Sense

Management closed the sale of its former health insurance operations for $88M during the quarter, and that was a good decision that probably should have been made years before. Medicare supplement policies may have sounded like a good business, but Kemper could never gain enough traction to make it a worthwhile business for the long term.

Management is also considering options for the remaining personal insurance operations, as well as the Preferred P&C business. Preferred has never worked out well for Kemper, as the company just doesn’t have the scale to compete with the giants like Allstate (ALL), Progressive (PGR), and State Farm. I also wouldn’t mind the company considering a sale of its Life operations, as there are really no synergies with the core nonstandard auto and growing commercial vehicle businesses and the capital could be used elsewhere. That said, it’s a business with limited underwriting risk (barring another pandemic) and some countercyclical merits.

Last and not least, management is launching a more significant company-wide cost restructuring effort, with an eye toward achieving $150M or more in annual savings exiting 2023.

The Outlook

I do think that nonstandard auto and commercial vehicle are good places to be in a general sense. Clearly the entire industry was caught flat-footed by soaring repair and replacement costs, but pricing is working its way into the model and used vehicle prices have started to come down a little. I believe this downturn has pushed out marginal competitors, and I think that leaves Kemper well-placed to generate healthy returns once pricing catches up to loss trends.

Prior to the pandemic, Kemper had better-than-average expense ratios in the nonstandard business and decent underwriting, and nonstandard is a category of business that tends to generate a lot of higher-margin fee income (installment payment plans, change fees, late fees, et al). It’s also a business where newcomers tend to blow themselves up with bad underwriting (leading to average combined ratios over 100% for the sector).

Kemper’s 2021 core earnings were about $17M worse than I expected and I’ve adjusted my 2023 estimate lower - largely due to loss severity and slower rate actions and not to anything management-specific. My 2024 numbers head higher, though, as I expect stronger pricing, restructuring efforts, and some easing in loss severity to drive higher profitability.

I believe rebounding business fundamentals can drive the ROE back into the low-to-mid teens for a time, and my estimates work out to a long-term annualized growth rate of about 3% relative to pre-pandemic earnings. Between discounted earnings and an ROE-driven P/BV methodology (using my ’24 ROE and book value estimates), I get a fair value range of $68.50 to $70 today.

The Bottom Line

Maybe I’m underestimating the strength of the eventual profitability rebound in the business and/or Kemper’s ability to take more share over the long term and leverage these cost improvement efforts. On the other hand, I do see a risk that pricing continues to lag loss trends for longer than I expect and these restructuring efforts may not provide the hoped-for boost to profitability. With a fairly balanced fundamental risk/reward profile and not all that much upside to numbers, I’m more inclined to be cautious at this point.