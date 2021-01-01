Palantir: Unique Company With A Big Threat

Summary

  • Palantir offers unique products and services, and that's the main bullish driver. The customer base is growing every quarter, but EPS are hard to predict.
  • Revenue growth is steady and reliable, with almost no volatility. The financials are on a great trajectory. The outlook for FY 2023 is manageable.
  • Stock-based compensation is unusually high and has been a key driver for stock dilution. However, while the trend is downward, it is investors' number one threat.
  • SBC is pulling down the net income results; it's much better to look at generated cash flows. The company can manage its profitability very easily if it reduces SBC.
  • The premium in valuation is acceptable due to unique products and growth but should be reduced due to the high probability of further stock dilution.

The stock price of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) increased by more than 15% following the release of the company's outlook for FY 2023. I believe that Palantir provides excellent services and options to the public and private sectors. It is

Palantir government and commercial revenues

Palantir government and commercial revenues (Palantir (4Q2022 Presentation))

Palantir Customers

Palantir Customers (Palantir (4Q2022 Presentation))

Annual sales with projection for FY 2023

Annual sales with projection for FY 2023 (Author´s calculation)

Palantir quarterly track record

Palantir quarterly track record (Author´s calculations.)

Palantir´s margins.

Palantir´s margins. (Author´s calculation.)

Palantir - SBC and stock dilution

Palantir - SBC and stock dilution (Author´s calculation)

Palantir CF Statement

Palantir CF Statement (Seeking Alpha)

Palantir - Valuation grade

Palantir - Valuation grade (Seeking Alpha)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

