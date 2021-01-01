IvelinRadkov

The stock price of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) increased by more than 15% following the release of the company's outlook for FY 2023. I believe that Palantir provides excellent services and options to the public and private sectors. It is crucial for investors to comprehend how and why Palantir's services function and are processed. The company has a significant competitive advantage, but we will also discuss some threats. The business is growing steadily and consistently and became profitable at the end of the year, but it pays its managers and employees a massive amount of stock-based compensation. The issuance of common stock could be a major issue for further stock price appreciation.

Government vs. commercial services

The company's solution has been criticized for being "suitable" only for the government. However, this isn't the case. The company's core services became indispensable to numerous other businesses and contributed to their growth. The strategy is straightforward. In fiscal year 2022, commercial revenue increased 29% year-over-year to $834 million, while government revenue increased 19% year-over-year to $1,072 million.

Palantir government and commercial revenues (Palantir (4Q2022 Presentation))

When calculating the selected percentage of total net sales:

In 2021, government related revenues reached 58%,

In 2022, government related revenues reached 56%.

We believe that the government share will decline over time and that in FY 2023 it could be below 50% due to strong customer growth. The customer base increased by 30 net new customers in Q4 2022, up 9% quarter-over-quarter, but the company reported 55% growth year-over-year. These statistics for 4Q2022 are massive. We see a solid business improvement overall. However, the important thing to note is that this number represents all government and commercial customers.

Palantir Customers (Palantir (4Q2022 Presentation))

According to great article by Dominic Rinaldi on Palantir, in October of 2022, the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) granted Palantir's federal cloud service offering a DOD Impact Level 6 (IL6) Provision Authorization. This is DISA's highest level of certification, and Palantir joins Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) Web Services as the only cloud providers with IL6 accreditation.

This is not only a game-changer for government contracts, but also a key point for commercial customers. It's a guarantee that the company is capable of processing and analyzing customer data in a secure manner, thereby gaining the customer's authorization for future cooperation.

Profitability, 4Q2022 results, and an updated outlook

The stock of Palantir increased by more than 15% following the 4Q2022 earnings report, in which the company surpassed expectations and provided an optimistic outlook for FY 2023. One of the most significant surprises was the first-ever positive quarter. The company's revenue was $508 million, and its non-GAAP EPS was 0.04 USD. The sales outlook for FY 2023 is lower at $2.18 - $2.23 billion (compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion), but the profitability should significantly improve. The company anticipates an "adjusted" income from operations between $481 and $531 million, the first year in its history with a positive net income.

The business has an outstanding track record. The sales are increasing annually with a very steady trend and without significant fluctuations. I believe steady and slow growth is frequently preferable to short-term spikes in sales or net income, as companies can experience "overhype" and make poor management decisions. This great trend is the aspect of Palantir's history that we appreciate. The revenue growth is experiencing a "slowdown," but this is entirely expected as the company earns a significant larger portion of revenues year after year. The expected sales growth for fiscal year 2023 is between 14 and 17% annually.

Annual sales with projection for FY 2023 (Author´s calculation)

For FY 2022, revenue increased by 24%, compared to 41% for FY 2021. However, I firmly believe the company will achieve double-digit growth in the next one to three years. We can see a great track record not only based on the company's annual results, but also by analyzing its quarterly performance. Honestly, there are not many companies that can claim to have had such a remarkable quarterly performance trend as Palantir. Examine the development below. It is steady and not very volatile.

In addition, during the last three quarters of 2022, the company began to improve its profitability, resulting in its first ever profitable quarter. It's not a staggering figure, but it's a significant accomplishment given that many bears predicted the stock would never be profitable. We believe it will be challenging to achieve in the upcoming quarters, but with revenue still on the rise, it certainly appears doable.

Palantir quarterly track record (Author´s calculations.)

However, there is no assurance that the profitability trend will continue in the same manner, but I assume that the company will be profitable and have a bright future within the next one to three years. Because its excellent products and services are frequently "game-changers" for businesses. Additionally, for government.

In my opinion, it is not difficult for Palantir to become profitable if it reduces its stock-based compensation (SBC) program, as it decreases net income (and is a non-cash expense). Also for this reason, management presents adjusted net income results, as the results are adjusted for SBC.

Despite the fact that quarterly margins can be misleading, there is notable progress. In the final quarter (4Q2022), the company achieved a profitable outcome, which resulted in a significant increase in margins.

Palantir´s margins. (Author´s calculation.)

While it's still a bad sign, as the company's overall performance is negative, there is a positive trend, and I suspect fiscal years 2023 and 2024 will be crucial for a turnaround. Keep in mind, however, that a significant profit margin is probably not the management's top priority at this time. That Palantir will never be profitable was a constant refrain among bears. However, the CF is what matters most, and we will be able to directly observe where the company spends its money.

Stock-based-compensation (SBC)

As a reward for management and employees, Palantir is paying too much in stock-based compensation (SBC) in my view. This is one of the company's biggest problems. It paid out $564 million in FY 2022, $778 million in FY 2021, and $1,270 million in FY 2020. Despite the declining trend, SBC will continue because the company wishes to reward its management and employees. This is the primary Palantir policy. But it ought to be reduced. The issue is that SBC is accomplished via equity pool, aka new stock issuance (stock dilution).

Palantir - SBC and stock dilution (Author´s calculation)

We can see from the CF statement how much in SBC the company gave to employees and management versus how many shares it issued (or diluted). As we can see, dilution was the case in 2020 and partially in 2021, but in 2022, there was only a minor stock dilution (which amounts to 86 million) that could contribute to the overall SBC. The truth is that the company has an extremely high SBC ratio.

SBC as a percentage of revenues is very simple to calculate. During the third quarter of 2020 and throughout 2020 and 2021 as a whole, the SBC had played a crucial role. It was also the result of an IPO. Moreover, in my opinion, it was caused by ridiculous valuations, and I think management was aware of this, so they used it for this purpose. In such a turbulent time, I don't think it's too bad. Investors must always be aware of valuations that are absurd.

SBC is acceptable in my opinion if it is not materially realized through the issuance of common stock, or via stock dilution. When a company is in trouble, it often serves as an unpopular source of new CF. Despite SBC's high volume of engagement, the issuance of common stock in previous quarters for FY 2022 has been significantly reduced. Compared to late 2021, this is a better scenario. From this vantage point, it is preferable to examine the CF statement, which provides significantly more information than the income statement.

Cash Flow

The company's most important statement is listed in the table below. Yes, I agree that the Income Statement is important; however, due to strong SBC and stock dilution, the CF is considerably more important to us.

In previous years, the company's net income decreased, or as many bears say, it was "unprofitable." However, I tend to partially disagree. It is not because the company did not do well, because Palantir made a lot of money. The primary reason for the negative net income is the high SBC expenses, which are non-cash expenditures. Not the ineffective business model. This is also the reason why SBC must be added in the cash from operations, as there has been no cash outflow from the company. It is evidently the reason why the Net Income for Fiscal Years 2021 and 2022 has been negative.

As a result, cash from operations for fiscal years 2021 and 2022 are solid. In addition, the company made a significant investment in 2021. Moreover, the company repaid its debt in full, which helped to strengthen the balance sheet. However, cash has also been used for the SBC program, which I believe is inappropriate for investors. However, as mentioned in the preceding graph, dilution as a percentage of revenues had decreased significantly during 2022, which is extremely positive and is a far more important metric than SBC.

On the other hand, it does not justify that, in my view, SBC is still absolutely high compared to other technology companies.

Palantir CF Statement (Seeking Alpha)

Summary, valuation and risks

I believe that Palantir's business model, along with its services and products, are excellent. I am optimistic because the company possesses something exceptional. The company's excellent revenue trend, new orders, and steady and slow growth are the second reason I like it. The revenues are not volatile and are quite predictable. Moreover, the company generates a substantial amount of cash from operations, which is significantly more important to me than the arguably misleading Income Statement. It is misleading in my personal opinion because SBC is primarily responsible for the fact that the Income Statement frequently results in negative EPS, which is true on paper. The CF statement reveals a different story.

I believe the company can easily meet its profitability projections if it continues on its current path and SBC is slightly reduced. What I dislike is the unusually high SBC as a percentage of revenues, which can be problematic because it can be financed via stock-dilution. If the company reduces the issuance of common stock as it has in previous quarters, it will be a pure benefit, and SBC would not be considered as a trouble because it could go through an equity pool. The issue is that the equity pool is finite, so if the company wants to offer large SBC, it must dilute its stock. This is an extremely negative indicator for long-term investors. However, as I've previously mentioned, the amount of SBC as well as the issuance of new stock is declining significantly, but is not yet at a comfortable level.

I believe the biggest risks are valuation and possible stock dilution as a result of the SBC program. Due to the aforementioned factors, it is difficult to calculate an accurate FCF despite a steady increase in revenue (SBC, stock dilution). From this perspective, I favor a great valuation tool from Seeking Alpha with a C- valuation grade, but with a primary focus on EV/Sales (Forward) and Price to Sales (Forward), both of which are significantly above the sector median.

Palantir - Valuation grade (Seeking Alpha)

I believe that Palantir should have a premium to the sector's median valuation score, let's say higher by 40-50% due to its unique product and solid growth trajectory, expectations, and low revenue volatility. On the other hand, this premium should be reduced in part due to the high likelihood of future stock dilution. I do not consider Palantir to be undervalued, but it is fairly valued under the current market conditions. This is the reason for the Hold rating at $10, but at $6-$8 per share I would be extremely bullish.