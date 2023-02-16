Kahoot! ASA (KHOTF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 16, 2023 4:43 PM ETKahoot! ASA (KHOTF), KAHTY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.4K Followers

Kahoot! ASA (OTCPK:KHOTF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Eilert Hanoa – Chief Executive Officer

Ken Østreng – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Company Representative

Welcome to the Kahoot! Group Earnings Webcast for the Fourth Quarter of 2022. I'm [indiscernible] from Kahoot! and I will be your moderator today. We are very excited to be here with you to give you updates on our progress here at Kahoot! We will start by giving you an introduction, and then we will proceed to discuss Kahoot!'s financial and operational highlights from Q4. At the end of our presentation, we will take some questions from the chat. So please feel free to share your questions in the chat as we move through. Today, we have with us here, Eilert Hanoa, CEO of Kahoot!; and Ken Østreng, CFO of Kahoot!

I will now pass it on to Eilert to get us started. Over to you, Eilert.

Eilert Hanoa

Thank you, Irma, [ph] and good morning and good afternoon everyone. Thank you very much for taking part in this fourth quarter presentation and the following Q&A. We look forward to taking you to our final quarter of last year and share some of the highlights on – as well as how this sets us up for great 2023. Kahoot! is a mission driven company born out to the idea of making a learning awesome for everyone. And a sustainable future starts with learning, as we all know, and learning and development is what really drives our society and all us as organizations forward. And for us with genuine desire to develop the best learning tools in the world to engage learners of all ages is also fundamentally what underpins our focus and our growth as a company.

