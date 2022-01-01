NHS: Time To Reduce Some Exposure To This High Beta HY CEF

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.15K Followers

Summary

  • NHS is a fixed income closed end fund.
  • The fund focuses on U.S. high yield bonds, which represent 88% of the portfolio.
  • What sets this fund apart in the HY CEF space is its very high leverage ratio of 42%, which magnifies its total returns.
  • The fund is up over 23% since its October lows, representing a 5x total return when compared to the unleveraged ETF (JNK).
  • This article covers CEFs and related analytics.

Crowd of diverse people gather around empty circle

NiseriN

Thesis

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies (NYSE:NHS) is a fixed income closed end fund. The vehicle invests the bulk of its cash in high yielding fixed rate U.S. bonds. The CEF has a very high leverage ratio which is currently

beta

Beta (Morningstar)

portfolio

Portfolio Allocation (Fund Fact Sheet)

ratings

Ratings (Fund Fact Sheet)

return

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

3y tr

Total Return (seeking alpha)

spreads

Credit Spreads (The Fed)

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.15K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades._____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.