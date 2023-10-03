Does your portfolio have exposure to CLO-related investment vehicles? CLOs, Collateralized Loan Obligations, are securitizations of a portfolio of Senior Secured Loans. Funds like Eagle Point Credit Company LLC (NYSE:ECC) invest in CLOs. The CLO market is the largest source of capital for the U.S. senior secured loan market. As of 9/30/22, the CLO market had volume of $144.7B and was on pace to set a new record.
CLOs dominate the demand for Institutional Leveraged Loans, with a 59% share, followed distantly by banks, at 17%, and various types of funds, at 8%:
Profile:
Eagle Point is a closed ended fund, a CEF, launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It is focused on CLO securities and related investments (as well as other income-oriented investments), and each member of the senior investment team is a CLO industry specialist who has been directly involved in the CLO market for the majority of his career.
ECC held 128 CLO equity securities, with 1864 underlying obligors, as of 9/30/22, with ~94% exposure to floating rate Senior Secured loans. (ECC site)
Its annual expenses look much higher than other CEFs we've covered, running at 6.51% for management and other expenses. There's also 3.21% in interest expense.
Leverage was 33.74%, as of 9/30/22, and average daily volume was 427K:
Distributions:
ECC 's common shares have one of the highest yields you're likely to encounter. At its 2/16/23 $10.84 price, the common distribution yield is 15.50%. Management declares the upcoming quarter's three monthly payouts in advance. They raised the monthly payout from $.12 to $.14 in April 2022.
The five-year dividend growth rate is only 2.86% due to the 45% decrease in distributions in 2020. Since then, though, management increased them by 24% and 44.5% in 2021 and 2022, respectively.
The non-GAAP common dividend coverage factor for regular payouts rose to 1.12X in Q3 '22, and also has a trailing average of 1.12X. GAAP coverage is lower due to occasional non-recurring Expenses/Share.
ECC also paid special distributions of $0.25/share in October and $.50/share in January '23.
Preferred Dividends and Unsecured Notes:
ECC has a mix of two preferred issues and three unsecured Notes, all with attractive yields. The Eagle Point Credit Co. 6.75% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (ECC.PD) is the smallest issue, with ~$27M in principal outstanding, while the 2029 Unsecured Notes (ECCV) are the largest, at ~$93M.
The D Series Preferreds currently have the highest yield, at ~8%. There's no maturity date, just a Call Date of 11/29/2026. The other issues' yields range from 6% for the ECCV 1/31/29 Notes to 7.3% for the ECCW 3/31/31 Notes:
The ECC.PD perpetual preferred series' coupon rate is 6.75%. It's a fixed rate preferred, and is cumulative, meaning ECC must ECC.PD holders for any skipped distributions BEFORE paying common distributions. 1,090,937 shares of Series D Preferred Stock were issued and outstanding as of 9/30/23.
At its 2/16/23 price of $21.00. ECC.PD yields 8.04%, due to its 16% discount to its $25.00 call value. It goes ex-dividend on 3/10/23, with a 3/31/23 pay date.
In addition to being cumulative, and selling at a 16% discount, ECC.PD has a small principal value of ~$27M, which would make it easier for ECC to redeem these shares when the reach their call date. They also can buy them back at a discount in the open market before the call date.
There are $6.32 in distributions left before the 11/29/26 call date. There would also be a $4.00 capital gain, due to the $21.00 price. The total net profit would be $10.33, for a total return of 49.15%, or ~13% annualized:
Another plus is that, with just two preferred series, ECC's preferred dividend coverage is strong, at 7X for Q1-3 2022. Management includes preferred distributions in interest expense on ECC's income statements. ECC's total NII + realized gains/interest coverage was 2.06X for Q1-3 '22, up significantly from 1.33X for Q1-3 '21:
Holdings:
ECC's holdings look well diversified, with tech, healthcare, and publishing forming ~28% of ECC's top industry holdings, and seven other industries comprising ~31%. Its top 10 underlying obligors form just 5.8% of its portfolio, with these top holdings all less than 1%. Familiar names, such as Cablevision, American Airlines, and Athena Health were in this top 10, as of 9/30/22.
Performance:
As of 1/31/22, ECC had lagged the Morningstar US CEF Senior Loans category, whereas its price and NAV performance was mixed in 2022. It outperformed by a wide margin in 2021, 2019, and 2017:
Valuations:
Since NAV/Share is calculated at the end of each trading day, you have to look at the most recent closing values to determine the current NAV discount or premium. Buying CEFs like ECC at a deeper discount than their historical average discounts/premiums can be a useful strategy, due to mean reversion.
At its 2/15/23 $10.91 closing price, ECC was selling at a 12.82% premium over its 1/31/23 NAV/Share of $9.67. That's a higher premium than its 1-, 3-, and 5-year average premiums.
ECC often tends to sell at a premium Price/Book, which rose up to over 150% in 2020 and ~120% in 2022:
Parting Thoughts:
If you're leery of the higher than average valuation on ECC's common shares, we suggest looking into the ECC.PD preferred shares, which have a lower 8.04% yield, but have stronger distribution coverage, are ranked above the common, and are cumulative. There's also a chance for a 19% long-term capital gain, if they get redeemed at their call date. We're keeping an eye on them, and we may add some shares soon.
All tables furnished by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, unless otherwise noted.
This article was written by
Robert Hauver, MBA, was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years, and publishes SA articles under the name DoubleDividendStocks. TipRanks rates DoubleDividendStocks in the Top 25 of all financial bloggers, and Seeking Alpha rates us in the Top 5 of several categories, including Dividend Ideas, Basic Materials, and Utilities.
"Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus", a Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, which focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles. HDS+ scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ECC.PD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.
