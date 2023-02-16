Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 16, 2023 5:10 PM ETDucommun Incorporated (DCO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.4K Followers

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris Wampler – Chief Financial Officer, Controller and Treasurer

Steve Oswald – Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ken Herbert – RBC Capital Markets

Mike Crawford – B. Riley

Pete Osterland – Truist

Operator

Good day. And thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2022 Ducommun Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

I will now like to turn the conference over to Ducommun’s Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Controller and Treasurer, Chris Wampler. Please go ahead.

Chris Wampler

Thank you, and welcome to Ducommun's 2022 fourth quarter conference call. With me today is Steve Oswald, Chairman, President and CEO.

I'm going to discuss certain limitations to any forward-looking statements regarding future events, projections or performance that we may make during the prepared remarks or the Q&A Session that follows.

Certain statements today that are not historical facts, including any statements as to future market conditions, results of operations and financial projections are forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are therefore, prospective. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. In addition, estimates of future operating results are based on the company's current business, which is subject to change.

Particular risks facing Ducommun include, among others, the cyclicality of our end-use markets, the impact of COVID-19 on our operations or customers, the level of U.S. government defense spending, timing

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.