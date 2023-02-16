Standard Chartered PLC (SCBFF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 16, 2023 5:22 PM ETStandard Chartered PLC (SCBFF), SCBFY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.4K Followers

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCPK:SCBFF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 16, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

William Winters - CEO

Andrew Halford - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Dickerson - Jefferies

Andrew Coombs - Citi

Alastair Ryan - Bank of America

Omar Keenan - Credit Suisse

Fahed Kunwar - Redburn

Rob Noble - Deutsche Bank

Tom Rayner - Numis

Perlie Mong - KBW

Aman Rakkar - Barclays

William Winters

Good morning and good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for joining us at today's results presentation. We delivered a strong set of results for 2022 and what has been another difficult year for the world on many fronts. And we posted full year income of over $16 billion, our highest since 2014, up 15% on a constant currency basis, excluding DBA and we've exited 2022 strongly with the fourth quarter income up 26%. Operating profit before tax of $4.8 billion for the year was up 15%, and our return on tangible equity of 8% was our best since 2014 and the solid growth was despite the challenges related to sovereign downgrades and China real estate. We're increasing the total full year dividend by 50% to $0.18 per share and announcing a new share buyback of $1 billion to start imminently. This takes a total of our shareholder distributions announced in the last 12 months to over $2.8 billion, with the aim of returning in excess of $5 billion to shareholders by 2024.

Even after the distributions we're announcing today, we retain a very healthy capital ratio, allowing us to invest in offering protection against any ongoing challenges. Looking forward into 2023, while uncertainties remain, we see reasons for continued optimism for the markets in our footprint. We are encouraged by the recent change in China's approach to managing COVID and the results and pickup in economic

