Summary

  • SFL Corporation Ltd. operating Q4 revenues were another record of $197.82 million, compared to $152.06 million in the same quarter a year ago and up from $166.89 million in 3Q22.
  • The SFL Corporation Board of Directors has declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share.
  • I recommend buying SFL Corporation between $10 and $9.7, with lower support at $9.25.
3D rendering of LNG tanker sailing in open sea

alvarez

Introduction

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: NYSE:SFL) released its fourth quarter 2022 results on February 15, 2023.

Note: This article is an update of my article published on November 15, 2022. I have followed SFL's quarterly Seeking Alpha results since Sept. 2014.

Table

SFL 4Q22 Highlights (SFL Presentation)

Table

SFL Backlog and fleet status (SFL Presentation)

Chart

SFL Quarterly Baclog history (Fun Trading)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

SFL Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading)

Operating revenues were another record of $197.82 million compared to $152.06 million in the same quarter a year ago and up from $166.89 million in 3Q22.

Chart

SFL Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA history (Fun Trading)

Chart

SFL Quarterly Dividend history (Fun Trading)

Chart

SFL Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Chart

SFL Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

SFL's long-term debt (including current) is $2.10 billion, and total cash is $211.08 million as of December 31, 2022.

chart

SFL TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Comments (2)

