Darren415

Companies with a track record of growing dividends tend to outperform the market. Management's announcement of dividend increases signifies strong business performance and a commitment to shareholder rewards. I monitor companies with a proven history of dividend growth to provide you with up-to-date information on pending increases. The lists below offer valuable insights on stocks that will raise their dividends in the coming week. This information is particularly relevant in today's inflationary environment.

This list is a trimmed-down version, only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here.

How I Created The Lists

I created the information below by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from NASDAQ. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments. These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

Companies are required to have higher total dividends paid out each year. Therefore, a company may not raise its dividend each calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still increase.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The ex-dividend date marks the cutoff point for eligibility to receive the upcoming dividend or distribution. To qualify, you must have purchased shares by the close of the preceding business day. For example, if the ex-dividend date falls on a Tuesday, you must have bought (or already owned) the shares by the market close on Monday. Note that if the ex-dividend date is on a Monday (or a Tuesday if Monday is a holiday), you must have acquired the shares by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Category Count King 1 Champion 1 Contender 5 Challenger 3 Click to enlarge

The Dividend Increasers List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Xylem Inc. Common Stock New (XYL) 12 1.24 21-Feb-23 10.00% Contender Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) 6 1.85 21-Feb-23 6.14% Challenger Thomson Reuters Corp Ordinary Shares (TRI) 30 1.58 22-Feb-23 10.10% Champion Masco Corporation (MAS) 10 2.04 22-Feb-23 1.79% Contender S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 50 1 23-Feb-23 5.88% King Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 18 2.32 23-Feb-23 11.63% Contender Moody's Corporation (MCO) 13 1.01 23-Feb-23 10.00% Contender ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) 9 3.05 23-Feb-23 4.84% Challenger Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) 5 0.85 23-Feb-23 13.04% Challenger Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 14 1.75 24-Feb-23 11.96% Contender Click to enlarge

Field Definitions

Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The new payout rate is divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent XYL 0.3 0.33 10.00% YUM 0.57 0.605 6.14% TRI 0.45 0.49 10.10% MAS 0.28 0.285 1.79% SPGI 0.85 0.9 5.88% RHI 0.43 0.48 11.63% MCO 0.7 0.77 10.00% OGS 0.62 0.65 4.84% J 0.23 0.26 13.04% TSCO 0.92 1.03 11.96% Click to enlarge

Additional Metrics

Some different metrics related to these companies include yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows, as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High XYL 106.77 71.65 118.58 79.47 49% Off Low 10% Off High YUM 131.03 103.49 133.59 30.57 27% Off Low 2% Off High TRI 123.89 90.42 124.31 21.43 37% Off Low 0% Off High MAS 55.86 42.07 57.6 26.61 33% Off Low 3% Off High SPGI 361.38 279.32 421.55 33.67 29% Off Low 14% Off High RHI 82.84 65.04 122.61 22.65 27% Off Low 32% Off High MCO 304.31 228.98 345.82 29.44 33% Off Low 12% Off High OGS 81.42 68.34 90.2 22.35 19% Off Low 10% Off High J 122.24 106.78 130 33.47 14% Off Low 6% Off High TSCO 236.1 165.03 238.18 21.31 43% Off Low 1% Off High Click to enlarge

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

I have arranged the table in descending order by yield for investors who prioritize current yield. As a bonus, the table also features some historical dividend growth rates. Moreover, I have incorporated the "Chowder Rule," which is the sum of the current yield and the five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule OGS 3.05 6.9 7.4 8.1 11.2 RHI 2.32 13.2 11.5 12.4 11.1 14.4 MAS 2.04 32.6 31.3 22.6 14.1 24.6 YUM 1.85 14 10.7 13.7 6.7 15.4 TSCO 1.75 76.9 39.4 28.5 26.2 30 TRI 1.58 9.9 7.3 5.2 3.4 6.6 XYL 1.24 7.2 7.7 10.8 11.5 11.9 MCO 1.01 41.1 20.5 18.2 18.5 19.1 SPGI 1 7.8 13.4 15.2 12.5 16.1 J 0.85 9.5 10.6 8.9 9.7 Click to enlarge

Historical Returns

I am constantly seeking out dividend growth stocks with a proven track record of outperforming the market. I use the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) as my benchmark, as it boasts a solid history of exceptional performance, a higher yield compared to the S&P 500, and a history of growing dividends.

The timeframe is slightly constricted due to available data for all companies, however most companies outperformed SCHD, except for RHI and J. To note, SPGI, MCO, and TRI were the top three performers with total returns of 428%, 356%, and 287% respectively. I personally already own SPGI, but I think I'll take a closer look at some others here.

Data by YCharts

Please do your due diligence before investing, and thanks for reading.