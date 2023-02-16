Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (MGRUF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.4K Followers

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:MGRUF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2023 4:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Tamlin - CFO

Tom Johnston - Senior Vice President of Western Asset Management

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Kelcher - TD Securities

Tom Callaghan - RBC Capital

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Morguard REIT Fourth Quarter for the year ended December 31, 2022 Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Andrew Tamlin. Please go ahead, sir.

Andrew Tamlin

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. My name is Andrew Tamlin, Chief Financial Officer of Morguard REIT. Welcome to the Morguard REIT's fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call.

I'm joined this afternoon by John Ginnis, Assistant Vice President of Retail Asset Management; Tom Johnston, Vice President of Western Asset Management; and Todd Febbo, Vice President of Eastern Asset Management. Thank you all for taking the time to join the call.

Before we jump into the call, I would like to point out that our comments will mostly refer to the fourth quarter 2022 MD&A and financial statements, which have been posted to our Web site. I refer you specifically to the cautionary language at the front of the MD&A, which would also apply to any comments that we would make on the call.

Overall, we are pleased again with the fourth quarter results, which showed continued improvement in the same asset metrics from a year -- on a year-over-year basis. Net operating income for the quarter increased 6% to $33.5 million in 2022 due to continued improvements in our enclosed mall portfolio results.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.