Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has a proven track record of growth and profitability. The company has a stellar track record of paying a dividend. But, the current yield is much less than the 2-year U.S. Treasury. The stock has lost momentum since it missed meeting the earnings estimates over the past few quarters. Inflation remains a problem, and the U.S. economy's strength in the services sector, especially food-away-from-home, is contributing to it.

The Federal Reserve may hike the interest rates a few more times to bring inflation down to its target of 2% over the next year. The U.S. economy may slow down or even enter a recession due to these rate hikes, causing a slowdown in Sysco's business. The company looks fully valued at this time. Investors may have to wait for a better price and higher dividend yield before buying Sysco Corporation.

Good revenue growth and profit margins

In Q2 2023, the company reported revenue growth of 13.9% and gross profit growth of 15.9%. The company reported a quarterly gross margin of 18.01% in Q2 2023 compared to its average of 18.1% since June 2020 and 18.29% over the past decade (Exhibits 1 & 2). The management highlighted that the company is growing faster than the market, taking market share away from its competitors.

Exhibit 1:

Sysco Corporation Annual Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Exhibit 2:

Sysco Corporation Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

The company averaged an operating cash flow margin of 3.5% (Exhibit 3) over the past decade. The company's free cash flow (Operating Cash Flow - CapEx) margin has averaged 2.38% over the past decade. But, in the last couple of years, the free cash flow margin has come below the long-run average (Exhibit 3). But the company's operating cash flow margins have suffered over the past few quarters. Its operating cash dipped into the negative territory after accounting for CapEx and dividends (Exhibit 4).

Exhibit 3:

Sysco Corporation Operating Cash Flow and Margin (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Exhibit 4:

Sysco Corporation Quarterly Operating Cash Flow, CapEx, and Dividend (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

The strong results from Sysco may be bad news for the company's near-term future as more interest rate hikes by the Fed may sap further economic growth. Sysco's results highlight the service industry's strength, especially restaurants. This strength in the food-away-from-home segment may be another reason inflation is not fading quickly enough for the Federal Reserve to take the pedal off further interest rate hikes. The January 2023 Consumer Price Index shows that prices for month-over-month change in food-away-from-home increased by 0.6% while the food-at-home increased by 0.4. The year-over-year change in food-away-from-home was 8.2% compared to 11.3% for food-at-home.

Missed earnings may have sapped the stock's momentum

Between June 2019 and January 2023, the company had an average monthly return of 0.83 compared to a 1.05% return of the Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (VOO) (Exhibits 5 & 6). The pandemic may be considered a once-in-a-hundred-year event, so If we exclude the months at the start of the pandemic, February, March, and April 2020, the monthly average return jumps to 1.55%, 72 basis points improvement, for Sysco Corporation and 1.33% for the Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (Source: Author).

The standard deviation of the monthly returns for Sysco dropped from 10.6% to 8.4% when the pandemic months were excluded. A Monte Carlo Simulation of the cumulative 12-month return estimated a 27% probability of earning over a 10% annual return and a 39% probability of losing money on Sysco Corporation (Exhibit 7).

Exhibit 5:

Sysco Corporation Monthy Return Statistics (Data Provided by IEX Cloud, Author Calculations)

Exhibit 6:

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF Monthly Return Statistics (Data Provided by IEX Cloud, Author Calculations)

Exhibit 7:

Sysco Corporation Simulation of Annual Returns (Data Provided by IEX Cloud, Author Calculations and Simulation Using Microsoft Excel)

The stock has been losing momentum over the past few months, down 7.3% over the past three months and 8.7% over the past year. The Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF was down 6.05% over the past year. The stock underperformed the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, which returned a negative 2.3% over the past year. The stock had a total return of 218% compared to the 229% return of the S&P 500 Index over the past decade.

The stock has higher volatility compared to the market. A linear regression model of the monthly returns of the Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF and Sysco Corporation between June 2019 and January 2023 estimated a beta of 1.19 (Source: Author's Calculations using data from IEX Cloud and RStudio). Yahoo Finance estimates a beta of 1.09 based on five years of monthly returns. Given this beta, investors should expect Sysco Corporation to move reasonably in line with the market. Year-to-date, Sysco corporation has returned 1.8%, while the Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF has returned 8.7%. Sysco's earnings shortfall of $0.04 in Q2 FY 2023 may be the primary reason behind the lag in performance compared to the Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF.

Based on the RSI and MFI technical indicators, the Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF looks overbought at these levels and may be due for a pullback. If the major market indexes pull back soon, that may present investors with a buying opportunity in Sysco.

The stock is fully valued

The stock is fully valued based on the forward GAAP PE of 22x. A discounted cash flow model estimates the equity value per share at $45.73 (Exhibit 8). Since the increase in interest rates over the past year has increased the cost of capital for all companies, a 10% discount rate is used in the model. Since 95% of the company's debt is at a fixed rate below 5%, the company's current cost of capital is well below 10%. This model assumes an optimistic revenue growth rate of 5%. If inflation settles at 3% or higher, the 5% growth estimate may be reasonable. In that case, the company would have to grow 2% organically above the inflation rate. The company has an excellent capital turnover ratio of above 5x and a return on invested capital [ROIC] of 16.6%, based on the latest earnings release (Exhibit 9). The ROIC exceeds the company's cost of capital, which is excellent news for shareholders.

Exhibit 8:

Sysco Corporation Discounted Cash Flow Model (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Exhibit 9:

Sysco Corporation Return on Invested Capital (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Management sees a need to lower its debt ratios

Most of the company's debt is due after 2027, so it is in a good position concerning its debt repayment schedule. But, the company may be better off reducing its debt-to-EBITDA ratio from 3.3x to 2.5x or below. The company's management seems to understand the perils of carrying a long-term debt of $10.3 billion and targets a net debt-to-Adjusted-EBITDA goal of 2.5-2.7x (Exhibit 10).

Exhibit 10:

Sysco Corporation Debt Goal (Sysco Corporation Investor Presentation)

The company is a Dividend Aristocrat. The company has paid a dividend for 52 straight years and has grown by 7.8% over the past five years. It has an excellent dividend record, but the dividend yield of 2.5% is much less than that of 4.6% offered by the risk-free U.S. 2-year Treasury. Investors may need to wait for the stock to yield 3%, given the current risk-free rate.

Sysco Corporation continues its strong performance. But, Wall Street did not like the fact that the company's missed earnings over the past few quarters. There is much uncertainty about the trajectory of inflation and interest rates, which could impact the growth of the services economy. The stock is fully valued based on valuation metrics and overvalued based on a discounted cash flow model assuming a weighted average cost of capital of 10%. Patience may be the best friend of long-term investors. They may have to be patient to acquire Sysco Corporation at a lower valuation and a much more attractive dividend yield.