A Quick Take On Earntz Healthcare Products, Inc.

Earntz Healthcare Products, Inc. (ETZ) has filed to raise $11.25 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm manufactures non-woven fabrics and products, including disposable face masks and eye masks.

Given the company's contracting revenue, uncertain product development timeline and unpredictable regulatory risks in China, I'll pass on the IPO.

Earntz Overview

Shanghai, China-based Earntz Healthcare Products, Inc. was founded to develop non-woven products such as face and eye masks. The firm is also seeking to begin selling sanitary products such as adult diapers and feminine hygiene pads.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman, and CEO Mr. Junjie Hu, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2016 and was previously a senior product manager at 3M China and an analyst at RISI, a consulting company focused on the pulp and paper industry.

The company’s primary offerings include non-woven face masks and eye masks.

As of June 30, 2022, Earntz has booked fair market value investment of $4.7 million in equity investment from investors.

Earntz - Customer Acquisition

The company sells its products to international markets globally and they are primarily used by healthcare end-users.

In 2021, the firm's top three customers accounted for a total of 36.6% of the company's sales, so Earntz has material customer concentration risk.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fallen as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 5.5% 2021 6.8% 2020 18.8% Click to enlarge

The Selling and Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Marketing expense, has improved slightly to negative (20.3x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 -20.3 2021 -24.6 Click to enlarge

Earntz’s Market & Competition

According to a 2022 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for disposable face masks was an estimated $38.9 billion in 2021 and is forecast to fall to $2.1 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR of negative (27.6%) from 2022 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected drop in demand are a decreasing overall need for use after the pandemic produced enormous short-term demand from 2020 to 2021.

Also, the chart below shows the historical and projected future trajectory of the market in the U.S:

U.S. Disposable Face Mask Market (Grand View Research)

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

3M

Honeywell International Inc

Moldex-Metric, Inc.

Kimberly-Clark

Uvex

KOWA

SAS Safety Corp.

The Gerson Company

DACH

Te Yin

Others.

Earntz Healthcare Products, Inc. Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Dropping topline revenue

Reduced gross profit and gross margin

Continued operating losses and cash used in operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 5,417,826 -52.7% 2021 $ 17,507,069 -62.7% 2020 $ 46,901,200 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 709,004 -78.0% 2021 $ 4,253,920 -82.7% 2020 $ 24,583,279 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 13.09% 2021 24.30% 2020 52.42% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ (782,706) -14.4% 2021 $ (2,818,230) -16.1% 2020 $ 10,505,728 22.4% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ (1,009,525) -18.6% 2021 $ (2,593,050) -47.9% 2020 $ 10,994,829 202.9% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ (1,467,630) 2021 $ (3,319,709) 2020 $ 11,528,883 (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

As of June 30, 2022, Earntz had $3.3 million in cash and $13.7 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending June 30, 2022, was negative ($3.8 million).

Earntz Healthcare Products, Inc. IPO Details

Earntz intends to raise $11.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering 2.5 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $4.50 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price, and the founder & Chairman will control the company immediately after the IPO.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $83.6 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 12.5%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a "low float" stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Approximately 30% in new and existing product research and development; Approximately 30% in business development, marketing and sales promotions; and Approximately 10% in attracting talents for our business development and operation; and The remaining balance for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital requirements. (Source - SEC.)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not currently a party to any legal proceedings that would be "material."

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Network 1 Securities.

Valuation Metrics For Earntz

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $90,000,000 Enterprise Value $83,623,588 Price / Sales 7.84 EV / Revenue 7.29 EV / EBITDA -18.27 Earnings Per Share -$0.23 Operating Margin -39.88% Net Margin -41.44% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 12.50% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $4.50 Net Free Cash Flow -$3,799,122 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -4.22% Debt / EBITDA Multiple -1.13 CapEx Ratio -1.55 Revenue Growth Rate -52.68% (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

Commentary About Earntz’s IPO

ETZ is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund the development of new non-woven products in an attempt to diversify its product lines.

The company’s financials have produced contracting topline revenue, lowered gross profit and gross margin and ongoing operating losses and cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending June 30, 2022, was negative ($3.8 million).

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue fell as revenue has fallen; its Selling and Marketing efficiency multiple was negative (20.3x) in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain future earnings, if any, for reinvestment back into the company's growth and working capital requirements.

ETZ’s CapEx Ratio indicates it has spent materially on capital expenditures despite operating cash use.

The market opportunity for disposable face masks is poor as the market is expected to continue contracting in the coming years.

Like other Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

Additionally, the Chinese government’s crackdown on IPO company candidates combined with added reporting requirements from the U.S. side has put a serious damper on Chinese IPOs and their post-IPO performance.

A significant risk to the company’s outlook is the uncertain future status of Chinese company stocks in relation to the U.S. HFCA act, which requires delisting if the firm’s auditors do not make their working papers available for audit for three years by the PCAOB.

Additionally, post-IPO communications from the management of smaller Chinese companies that have become public in the U.S. has largely been spotty and perfunctory, indicating a lack of interest in shareholder communication, only providing the bare minimum required by the SEC and representing a very different approach to keeping shareholders up-to-date about management’s priorities.

Network 1 Securities is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (52.3%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include its unfamiliarity with business conditions and markets in the new products it seeks to sell and a slowing global economy.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking investors to pay an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of approximately 7.3x despite a sharply contracting topline revenue growth.

Given the company's contracting revenue, uncertain product development timeline and unpredictable regulatory risks in China, I'll pass on the Earntz Healthcare Products, Inc. IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.