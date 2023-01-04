Comstock Resources: 3.8% Dividend Yield And 7-10% Growth

Summary

  • 3.8% dividend yield, with lowest-in-the-industry cost structure which helps generate >80% EBITDAX margins.
  • 1,445 MMcfe/d of production with a 3-year-CAGR of 21%.
  • Delevering program removed FY24 debt; debt now due in FY29.
  • 70% slump in natural gas prices is temporary; we expect a surge in 2H23.

LNG tanker ship

Sky_Blue

Investment Thesis

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) is a Haynesville Basin pure-play natural gas producer closely located to the Gulf Coast corridor and near several large LNG (Liquified Natural Gas) terminals. CRK operates 1,600 wells across 372,000 acres with an average lateral

CRK 2022 Drilling Results Map

CRK 2022 Drilling Results Map (4Q22 CRK report)

Historical Spot prices for NG

BuildingBenjamins, EIA

Operating Costs Per Mcfe / EBITDAX Margin

Operating Costs Per Mcfe / EBITDAX Margin (CRK 4Q22 Report)

