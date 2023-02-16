Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 16, 2023 6:45 PM ETPalomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.4K Followers

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris Uchida - Chief Financial Officer

Mac Armstrong - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Hughes - Truist Securities

Paul Newsome - Piper Sandler

Tracy Benguigui - Barclays

David Motemaden - Evercore ISI

Andrew Anderson - Jefferies

Meyer Shields - KBW

Pablo Singzon - JPMorgan

Operator

Good morning and welcome to Palomar Holdings Incorporated Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Chris Uchida, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Chris Uchida

Thank you, operator and good morning everyone. We appreciate your participation in our fourth quarter 2022 earnings call. With me here today is Mac Armstrong, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. As a reminder, a telephonic replay of this call will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on February 23, 2023.

Before we begin, let me remind everyone that this call may contain certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include remarks about management’s future expectations, beliefs, estimates, plans and prospects. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by such statements, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Such risks and other factors are set forth in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any duty to update such forward-looking statements.

Additionally, during today’s call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP measures, which we believe are

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.