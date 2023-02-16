Air Lease Corporation (AL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 16, 2023 6:50 PM ETAir Lease Corporation (AL), AL.PA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.4K Followers

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jason Arnold - Head of Investor Relations

John Plueger - President and Chief Executive Officer

Steve Hazy - Executive Chairman

Greg Willis - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Hillary Cacanando - Deutsche Bank

Moshe Orenbuch - Credit Suisse

Helane Becker - Cowen and Company

Jamie Baker - JPMorgan

Ron Epstein - Bank of America

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Regina, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Air Lease Corporation Q4 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now turn the call over to Mr. Jason Arnold, Head of Investor Relations. Mr. Arnold, you may begin.

Jason Arnold

Thank you, Regina and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Air Lease Corporation's fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings call. This is Jason Arnold, and I'm joined this afternoon by Steve Hazy, our Executive Chairman; John Plueger, our Chief Executive Officer and President; and Greg Willis, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Earlier today, we published our fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results. A copy of our earnings release is available on the Investors section of our website at www.airleasecorp.com. This conference call is being webcast and recorded today, Thursday, February 16, 2023, and the webcast will be available for replay on our website. At this time all participants to this call are in listen-only mode.

Before we begin, please note that certain statements in this conference call, including certain answers to your questions are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.