Hut 8: Even More Questions Now

Feb. 16, 2023 8:23 PM ETHut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT), HUT:CA
Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
Marketplace

Summary

  • Hut 8 Mining is merging with the private mining firm US Bitcoin Corp with finalization expected in Q2.
  • As part of the deal there will be a 5-1 reverse split of HUT shares with current shareholders retaining 50% equity in the post-merger "New Hut" entity.
  • Going forward HUT will use mined BTC and the BTC in treasury to finance operations. Meaning the "HODL" days seem over for the time being.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, BlockChain Reaction. Learn More »
Hopefully it will bring some extra money

bernardbodo/iStock via Getty Images

It has been a little over one month since my initial public coverage of Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT). Since that time, we've learned of a very large fundamental catalyst after the recently announced merger deal with US

Bear market. Crypto Winter. Whatever the label; Bitcoin has struggled in a macro environment of interest rate hikes and balance sheet tightening. Despite those struggles, a balanced approach to crypto can work right now. An equal weighted allocation to my Top Token Ideas in BlockChain Reaction is beating a dollar cost averaged Bitcoin position. And the early reviews are strong:Join to get:

  • Top Token Ideas
  • Trade Alerts
  • Portfolio Updates
  • Weekly Newsletter
  • Podcast Archive
  • Community Chat

Digital assets are the investment opportunity of this generation. Sign up for BlockChain Reaction now with a free two week trial and position yourself for the next bull.

This article was written by

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
2.56K Followers
Decoding digital assets and cryptocurrency research for serious investors.

5 years as a media research analyst. Mainly covering crypto, metal, and media equities. Operator of Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HUT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm not an investment advisor. I share what I do and why I do it.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.