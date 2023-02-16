AXT, Inc. (AXTI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 16, 2023 8:20 PM ETAXT, Inc. (AXTI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.4K Followers

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Leslie Green - Investor Relations

Morris Young - Chief Executive Officer

Gary Fischer - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Charles Shi - Needham & Company

Matt Bryson - Wedbush

Richard Shannon - Craig-Hallum

Hamed Khorsand - BWS

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to AXT's Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Conference Call.

Leading the call today is Dr. Morris Young, Chief Executive Officer; and Gary Fischer, Chief Financial Officer. My name is Devin, and I will be your coordinator today.

I would now like to turn the call over to Leslie Green of Investor Relations. Please proceed.

Leslie Green

Thank you, Devin, and good afternoon, everyone.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during the course of this conference call, including comments made in response to your questions, we will provide projections or make other forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the future financial performance of the company, market conditions and trends, including expected growth in the markets we serve, emerging applications using chips or devices fabricated on our substrates, our product mix, our ability to increase orders in succeeding quarters, to control costs and expenses, to improve manufacturing yields and efficiencies, to utilize our manufacturing capacity, the growing environmental, health and safety and chemical industry regulations in China, as well as global economic and political conditions, including trade tariffs and restrictions.

We wish to caution you that such statements deal with future events, are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, overall conditions in the markets in which the company competes, global financial conditions and uncertainties, COVID-19 and other outbreaks of

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.