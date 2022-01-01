Stephen Brashear/Getty Images Entertainment

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Redfin’s results have been disappointing in 2022. Aside from the COVID lockdown quarter of Q2’20, Redfin never experienced a year-over-year decline in transaction volume. In fact, the company has never grown transaction volume less than double digits.

The housing market has been difficult to navigate since COVID. Recent volatility in existing home sales is not what one would expect from normal cyclicality but has been due to the imbalances in supply/demand since COVID, combined with higher interest rates. Housing is unique in that most home buyers are also home sellers. Since rates moved up significantly in 2022, homeowners that refinanced at lower rates are less willing to buy a new home, at least at current prices, which has led to standstill in existing home transactions.

The chart below shows just how volatile existing home sales have been since COVID. Over the last 25 years, home turnover (U.S. home sales / U.S. household) ranged between 3.0%-6.5% at the extremes. At the end of 2022, volumes were at the low-end of the historic extremes. On average, or in more normal times, ~4%-5% of households typically sell their home. At the end of 2022, home turnover reached historically low levels of just 3%.

Source: FRED, Saga Partners

Despite what has happened over the last three years, I do not think there will be a permanently lowered rate of home turnover or that the extreme volatility in existing home sales will be the new normal far into the future. People buy homes for various reasons, such as new household formation (starting a family) and other life events (moving for work, upsizing as family grows or making more money, downsizing as kids leave or retire). Peoples’ lives change and so do their needs. With home affordability at historic lows, prices either need to decline or household incomes need to rise to accommodate peoples’ lives. Though many homeowners are locked into lower mortgage rates today, as the overall cost of new homeownership normalizes, I’d expect existing home sales to approach the ~4% range again (implying 5-6 million units in an average year).

Are Redfin’s current results a reflection of a weakness in its value proposition or competitive position?

My view (which may seem evident since we still own Redfin) is that nothing fundamentally has changed surrounding the company’s long-term competitive advantage. Other leading real estate brokers have experienced similar if not worse declines in transaction volumes.

Redfin’s relative cost advantage to traditional real estate brokerages has not changed. It generates demand through its website that is funneled to Redfin agents who then help guide customers through the complex transaction of buying and selling a home. Redfin has invested in building an end-to-end real estate offering, starting with online search and 3D virtual tours, then self-tour scheduling ability, mortgage underwriting, and transaction advisory through its full-time agents. Increased automation surrounding demand aggregation and touring enables agents to spend their time where customers value it the most. Since agent do not have to prospect for demand to a similar extent as a traditional agent, they are more productive which lowers the frictional costs of exchanging home ownership. It’s not that any one of Redfin’s services is an advantage in and of itself, it is the integration of all the services working together that give it a cost advantage to traditional brokerages.

Historically Redfin has reinvested gross profits into building its integrated service offering operating around breakeven. Despite a difficult 2022, future growth in gross profits is expected to grow at a faster rate than operating expenses as the core service offerings have largely been built, providing positive cash flow in 2023 and net profits in 2024. From there, I’d expect Redfin to continue to grow as it takes share in each of its markets. While weaker results and a higher cost of capital (discount rate) would indicate a lower intrinsic value than a year or two ago, I find the $460 million market cap that shares sold for at the end of 2022 baking in an overly pessimistic future.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.