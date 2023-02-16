Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 16, 2023 8:33 PM ETApplied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)
Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call February 16, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Sullivan - Corporate VP

Gary Dickerson - President and CEO

Brice Hill - CFO

Conference Call Participants

C.J. Muse - Evercore ISI

Stacy Rasgon - Bernstein

Vivek Arya - Bank of America

Krish Sankar - Cowen

Atif Malik - Citi

Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs

Timothy Arcuri - UBS

Harlan Sur - JP Morgan

Joe Quatrochi - Wells Fargo

Sidney Ho - Deutsche Bank

Quinn Bolton - Needham

Mehdi Hosseini - Susquehanna

Brian Chin - Stifel

Blayne Curtis - Barclays

Vijay Rakesh - Mizuho Group

Operator

Welcome to the Applied Materials Earnings Conference Call. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Afterwards, you will be invited to participate in a question-and-answer session.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Michael Sullivan, Corporate Vice President. Please go ahead, sir.

Michael Sullivan

Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining Applied’s first quarter of fiscal 2023 earnings call.

Joining me are Gary Dickerson, our President and CEO, and Brice Hill, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that today’s call contains forward-looking statements which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ. Information concerning the risks and uncertainties is contained in Applied’s most recent Form 10-K filing with the SEC.

Today’s call also includes non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to GAAP measures are found in today’s earnings press release and in our quarterly earnings materials, which are available on the IR page of our website at appliedmaterials.com.

Before we begin, I have a calendar announcement. Later this month, Applied Materials is participating in the SPIE Advanced Lithography and Patterning Conference. For those who aren’t traveling to San Jose for the conference, we

