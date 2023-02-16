Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.4K Followers

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 16, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sarah Willett - IR

Damian Gammell - CEO

Nik Jhangiani - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Edward Mundy - Jefferies

Eric Serotta - Morgan Stanley

Lauren Lieberman - Barclays

Sanjeet Aujla - Credit Suisse

Mitch Collett - Deutsche Bank

Charlie Higgs - Redburn

Robert Ottenstein - Evercore ISI

Brett Cooper - Consumer Edge

Matthew Ford - Exane BNP Paribas

Sarah Willett

Thank you all for joining us today. I'm here with Damian Gammell, our CEO; and Nik Jhangiani, our CFO. Before we begin with our opening remarks on our results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, a reminder of our cautionary statements.

This call will contain forward-looking management comments and other statements reflecting our outlook. These comments should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary language contained in today's release as well as the detailed cautionary statements found in reports filed with the U.K., U.S., Dutch and Spanish authorities. A copy of this information is available on our website at www.cocacolaep.com.

Prepared remarks will be made by Damian and Nik and accompanied by a slide deck. We will then turn the call over to your questions. Unless otherwise stated, metrics presented today will be on a comparable and FX-neutral basis throughout. Any growth rate will be also presented on a pro forma basis. With the full year financial year of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners behind us, please note that pro forma growth rates will no longer be relevant when talking about FY '23 and beyond.

Following the call, a full transcript will be made available as soon as possible on our website. And finally, before I turn over the call to our CEO, Damian, if you live in GB, please not worry about the recent news coverage about

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.