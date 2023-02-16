Appian Corp (APPN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 16, 2023 8:52 PM ETAppian Corporation (APPN)
Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Srinivas Anantha - Director, IR

Matthew Calkins - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President

Mark Matheos - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Sanjit Singh - Morgan Stanley

Kevin Kumar - Goldman Sachs Group

Andrew Sherman - Cowen and Company

Steven Koenig - SMBC Nikko Securities

Jacob Roberge - William Blair & Company

Andrew DeGasperi - Berenberg

Frederick Havemeyer - Macquarie Research

Joseph Meares - Truist Securities

George Kurosawa - Citigroup

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to Appian Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Sri Anantha, Senior Director of Finance, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Srinivas Anantha

Thank you, Operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us to review Appian's Fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. With me today are Matt Calkins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Matheos, Chief Financial Officer.

After prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions. Today, you will want to follow along with the earnings presentation. You can download it from the main page of our investor site at investors.appian.com.

During this call, we may make statements related to our business that are forward-looking under federal securities laws and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include comments related to our financial results, trends and guidance for the first quarter and full year 2023, the benefits of our platform, industry and market trends, and our go-to-market and growth strategy, our market opportunity and ability to expand our leadership position, our ability to maintain and upsell existing customers, and our ability to acquire new customers.

